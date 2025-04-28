Kremlin on Monday said it is "ready" to restart negotiations with Ukraine, signaling a possible shift in Moscow’s stance amid rising battlefield setbacks.

Moscow's readiness to begin peace talks with Ukraine comes without any preconditions, according to Russian state media. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reiterated President Vladimir Putin’s stance, saying, “The Russian side has repeatedly confirmed its willingness to start negotiations with Ukraine without any preconditions.”

The statement comes as Ukraine intensifies its counteroffensives, and Western allies continue to ramp up military and financial support to Kyiv. Despite the Kremlin’s offer, Ukrainian officials have repeatedly stated that no talks are possible unless Russia withdraws its forces from all occupied Ukrainian territories.

The development is significant as it comes shortly after US President Donald Trump raised doubts about Putin’s commitment to ending the conflict, now in its third year.

Trump questions Putin's intent

US President Donald Trump questioned his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin's willingness to stop the war and criticised recent missile strikes in Ukraine, CNN reported.

Trump said after his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Vatican on the sidelines of Pope Francis' funeral, on Saturday.

It was the first meeting between the two leaders since their meeting in the White House, when Zelenskyy faced criticism from Trump and Vice President JD Vance over what they saw as a lack of gratitude for American support.

In a post shared on his social media platform, Truth Social, as he was heading back to the US from Rome, Trump hinted at imposing sanctions against Moscow after Russia's latest missile attack on Ukraine and questioned whether Putin wants to stop the war.

Donald Trump even criticised former US President Barack Obama and suggested that he "made it possible for Russia to steal Crimea from Ukraine without even a shot being fired."

In his Truth Social post on Saturday, Trump shared, "No matter what deal I make with respect to Russia/Ukraine, no matter how good it is, even if it's the greatest deal ever made, The Failing New York Times will speak BADLY of it. Liddle' Peter Baker, the very biased and untalented writer for The Times, followed his Editor's demands and wrote that Ukraine should get back territory, including, I suppose, Crimea, and other ridiculous requests, in order to stop the killing that is worse than anything since World War II. Why doesn't this lightweight reporter say that it was Obama who made it possible for Russia to steal Crimea from Ukraine without even a shot being fired. It was also Liddle' Peter who wrote an absolutely fawning, yet terribly written Biography, on Obama. It was a JOKE! Did Baker ever criticize the Obama Crimea Giveaway? NO, not once, only TRUMP, and I've had nothing to do with this stupid war, other than early on, when I gave Ukraine Javelins, and Obama gave them sheets."