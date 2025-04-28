Rapper Vedan, along with eight other members of his rap crew, has been arrested following a police raid on his flat in Kochi.

Kochi: Rapper Vedan, whose real name is Hirandas Murali, has been taken into custody following a police raid and ganja seizure at his flat in Thrippunithura in Ernakulam. The raid was conducted by the Thrippunithura Hill Palace Police based on a tip-off regarding suspected drug use at the residence.

According to police sources, nine individuals, including Vedan, were present in the flat during the early-morning raid, which followed a music program the group had attended the previous night. Initial reports stated that seven grams of ganja were found, but the police later corrected the figure to six grams. A separate report quoted five grams. The ganja was reportedly recovered from a table inside the flat and not directly from anyone’s possession.

In addition to the drugs, police also seized Rs 9.5 lakh in cash and multiple mobile phones. Vedan claimed the money was an advance payment for a performance and was meant to be distributed among his rap group members. However, authorities have launched a further investigation into the origin and purpose of the large cash amount.

All nine individuals at the scene, identified as members of Vedan’s rap crew, have been arrested. The group was reportedly under surveillance for several days prior to the raid. A medical examination will be conducted to confirm whether the individuals, including Vedan, had consumed drugs.

The incident has sparked significant public attention, particularly because Vedan has previously taken a vocal stance against drug abuse. He had publicly urged young people to avoid synthetic drugs, referring to them as “demonic,” and had shared that many concerned parents had approached him to speak to their children about the dangers of substance use.

The fallout from the arrest was swift. The Kerala state government has cancelled Vedan’s scheduled performance at its fourth-anniversary celebration in Idukki. Officials confirmed that the decision was made in light of the drug case involving the artist, despite his popularity among the youth and his contribution to independent music.

Vedan is notably recognized for penning the lyrics of the hit song “Viyarpp Thunniyitta Kuppayam” from the acclaimed film Manjummel Boys. Though the case involves a small quantity of ganja—typically considered a minor offense—authorities have emphasized the seriousness of the situation due to Vedan's influence over a large youth audience.

The police have stated that Vedan’s formal arrest will be recorded soon and further action will follow pending the outcome of medical and financial investigations.