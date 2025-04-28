Former Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri by President of India Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday, April 28. Ashwin was announced as one of the two recipients, along with former Indian football player IM Vijayan for Padma Shri on the eve of Republic Day in January this year

The Indian spin bowling legend recently retired from international cricket after The Gabba Test against Australia, which ended in a draw due to rain in Brisbane. Ashwin played a crucial role in historic victories for India, especially in Test, where his skill and consistency earned him recognition as one of the best spinners in the world.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s contributions to Indian cricket have been immense as he played a pivotal role in several landmark victories, including the historic Test series wins against Australia in 2019 and 2021 on Australian soil. Ashwin was one of the pivotal figures in India’s Test dominance at home, where they remained undefeated in 18 Test series on the trot for 12 years, further cementing his legacy as one of the finest spinners in world cricket.

President hails Ravichandran Ashwin

Taking to X handle (formerly Twitter), President Droupadi Murmu shared a glimpse from the ceremony, where she was conferring Ravichandran Ashwin with Padma Shri and lauded the Indian spin bowling legend for his contribution to the sport. Padma Shri is the fourth highest civilian honour after Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, and Padma Bhushan.

“President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Shri in the field of Sports to Shri Ravichandran Ashwin. He is among the best Indian cricketers. He has been honoured with many awards and recognitions including Arjuna award and ICC Cricketer of the Year.” President Murmu wrote.

Along with Ravichandran Ashwin, former Indian hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who retired from his illustrious career after India’s bronze medal win at the Paris Olympics last year, was honoured with Padma Bhushan, third highest civilian award for their contribution in their respective.

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and several other dignitaries at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where President Droupadi Murmu had conferred other award recipients across various fields, including arts, science, and public service, recognizing their exceptional contributions to the nation.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s glorious international career

After toiling hard in domestic cricket for Tamil Nadu and performing well in IPL for Chennai Super Kings, Ravichandran Ashwin made his international debut for Team India in an ODI match against Sri Lanka at Harare in 2010. Though Ashwin played all three formats of the game for a career spanning for 15 years, the veteran spinner’s greatest success and impact in Test cricket, where his spin bowling variations and match-winning performances, established him as one of India's all-time greats.

In the third Test against England in Rajkot last year, Ravichandran Ashwin achieved the feat of becoming the fastest Indian bowler and the second quickest to take 500 wickets in the history of the format. Ashwin is the second highest wicket-taker for Team India in Tests, scalping 537 wickets, including 37 fifers and 25 four-wicket hauls, at an average of 24 and an economy rate of 2.83 in 106 matches.

With the bat, Ashwin has amassed 3503 runs, including 6 centuries and 14 fifties, at an average of 25.75. Additionally, Ashwin is the second-leading wicket-taker for India across all formats, taking 765 wickets, including 156 and 72 in ODIs and T20Is, respectively.

Ravichandran Ashwin is currently playing for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025, where he has picked 5 wickets in seven matches.