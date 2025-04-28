Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 28 (ANI): Former Union Minister and Congress leader Saifuddin Soz said that if Pakistan says that it is not involved in Pahalgam terror attack then let's accept that for a time and ultimately go by investigating agencies, adding that India and Pakistan are neighbours and nothing will work between the two countries except "dialogue."



"What happened in Pahalgam was tragic and unacceptable. Every Indian should adopt the line that the Prime Minister has adopted. If Pakistan says it is not involved, let us accept that argument for now and rely on our investigating agencies, who will know better.



India and Pakistan are two neighbours; the neighbourhood cannot be changed, whatever you do. Ultimately, what will prevail between India and Pakistan is dialogue. Dialogue and discussion. No military solution, no arms, no sword. Nothing will work except word of mouth, that is dialogue," Soz told ANI.



The Congress leader said Prime Minister Modi has spoken strongly on the Pahalgam terror attack, adding that India is a "democratic country."



"We must agree with what Prime Minister Modi says on this matter. His statement is a direction for all of us to understand the issue. The Prime Minister is the guide, he is the leader of the nation. He has spoken very strongly about Pahalgam. The Prime Minister will decide the course of action along with the cabinet. We are a democratic country; there is a cabinet system. Whatever the cabinet decides, will be the action the Prime Minister will take. He has better knowledge on this," Soz added.



The former Union Minister also said that water should be allowed to flow to the sea in its natural course.



"I don't think India should go that far. It is a treaty that has worked well even during wars. It offers advantages to both India and Pakistan. If we block the water, it will submerge Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. Water should flow to the sea through its own course. I feel we must not go that far," he said.



Earlier today, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Shankar Prasad launched a scathing attack on Congress, saying that while the party has said it stands with the government, certain Congress leaders have made incorrect and insulting statements regarding the Pahalgam attack.



Naming Congress leaders, including Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and party leader RV Timapur, Prasad said some statements called for restraint from war, while others remarked that terrorists did not ask for the religion of the victims.



"Even Congress has said that they are with every step of the government, and this is a sign of a mature democracy -- that when the country is in trouble, we should all stand together. I remember when 26/11 happened, I had strict instructions from my party to maintain only one line: 'we are with the government.' Even during an interview with an international channel, I had said this is not the time to settle political scores," Prasad said.



Claiming that certain Congress leaders may have a hidden agenda, Prasad added, "I had expected something similar from Congress. We listened to them, but some senior leaders of Congress are making such statements. Why are they saying this? What is their agenda? I don't want to raise political issues -- I am quite sad and grieving -- but looking at the pattern that has emerged, I felt it necessary to address it from the party's platform."



Earlier, on April 26, Siddaramaiah had posted on X, "There is no need to declare war on Pakistan regarding terrorist attacks. Steps should be taken to tighten security measures in the Kashmir region. We are not in favour of war. An environment should be created where people can live peacefully. The central government should increase security to ensure peace in Kashmir."



The terror attack on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam targeted tourists, killing 26 people, including one Nepalese national. Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India has taken strong measures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism. (ANI)