BJP's Syed Shahnawaz Hussain slammed Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind chief Maulana Arshad Madani's statement on Muslim representation as 'irresponsible.' Hussain asserted that the Indian Constitution guarantees equal opportunity for Muslims to hold any top post.

BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on Sunday strongly criticised the statement made by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JUH) President Maulana Arshad Madani regarding the representation of Muslims in top positions in India. Hussain described Madani's remarks as "irresponsible" and said they were particularly unexpected from an organisation with a historic legacy. "Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind was part of India's independence movement, and we did not expect a statement of such stature from them," Hussain said in a public response.

Hussain Cites Constitutional Guarantees

The controversy stems from Madani's claim that Indian Muslims are unable to hold high-ranking positions in various national institutions. Addressing this, Hussain asserted that the statement was misleading and did not reflect the opportunities available to Indian Muslims under the Constitution. "An Indian Muslim can be India's President, can be the captain of the Indian hockey team, or can be a Chief Justice of India. An Indian Muslim rightfully has the opportunity to attain any position that the Constitution grants him," he said.

Hussain further emphasised that the Indian Constitution guarantees equal rights and opportunities to all citizens regardless of religion. He expressed concern that statements like Madani's could create unnecessary fear or misconceptions among the Muslim community about their potential to participate fully in India's political, judicial, and administrative systems.

Call for Responsible Discourse

The BJP leader called for responsible public discourse from organisations with historical significance, stressing that such groups should encourage inclusivity and empowerment rather than spreading doubts about constitutional rights.