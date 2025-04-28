New Pahalgam videos have emerged showing civilians huddling as gunshots ring out in background. Tourists can be seen huddling in videos - recorded at the moment of terror attack in Pahalgam.

New videos have surfaced from the April 22 terror attack at Baisaran Valley in Pahalgam, capturing the terrifying moments when gunfire erupted and panic swept through the popular tourist spot.

One chilling clip was unknowingly recorded by a tourist. The man was happily filming his ziplining experience over the lush valley, unaware of the tragedy unfolding around him. In the background, people can be seen running for their lives. Moments later, the crack of gunshots is heard, and the reality of the situation sinks in.

Another disturbing video shows civilians, including women and children, huddled together on the ground in fear. Gunshots can be heard ringing out in the distance, as families cling to one another, hoping to stay safe.

Earlier, several other videos had gone viral showing the chaos at Baisaran. In one clip, tourists recording the beautiful scenery suddenly react in terror as gunfire breaks the calm. In another, a local shawl seller is seen carrying an injured tourist to safety after the attack.

The Pahalgam attack has been described as one of the deadliest in Kashmir in recent years, claiming 26 lives. The Resistance Front, a proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the brutal assault.

In response, India has taken strong diplomatic action against Pakistan, accusing it of harboring terror groups. Measures include suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, expelling Pakistani diplomats, shutting the Attari-Wagah border crossing, and ordering Pakistani nationals to leave India within a set timeframe.

The attack has sparked global outrage. Indian communities across the world are staging protests, demanding justice for the victims and calling for stronger international action against terrorism.