Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that the whole of Kashmir stands united against the attack, adding that this could mark the "beginning of the end of terror" in the Valley.

In a powerful and emotional speech in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said there can be no discussion about statehood or political agendas at the cost of innocent lives lost in the Pahalgam terror attack.

He said that he would not ‘demand statehood for the Union Territory over the dead bodies of innocent civilians.’ Expressing deep grief over the attack in Pahalgam, the National Conference leader said, “While the restoration of statehood remains an important goal, he would defer raising the demand for another time and not make human lives a political bargaining chip.”

Speaking after the brutal assault that killed 26 people — 25 tourists and a local Kashmiri — on April 22, Omar Abdullah said the entire nation, from north to south and east to west, has been shaken by this heinous act of violence.

In a rare moment of unity, even political rivals came together. The Opposition BJP praised Omar Abdullah’s leadership in handling the aftermath of the tragedy. Leader of the Opposition Sunil Sharma condemned the attack and commended the Chief Minister for immediately calling a special session of the Assembly and an all-party meeting to chart a collective response.

Abdullah’s remarks reflected the deep pain and anger across Kashmir, but also a renewed resolve to stand firm against terrorism. His strong words were welcomed by lawmakers across party lines, sending a clear message that political differences must be set aside when faced with such grave challenges.