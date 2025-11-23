A high-level Indian textiles delegation visited Georgia to boost ties in sericulture and textiles. Led by P Sivakumar, the team attended the BACSA conference, showcased a unique 5-in-1 silk stole, and met officials to expand trade cooperation.

A high-level delegation from the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, led by P Sivakumar, Member Secretary, Central Silk Board (CSB) and Secretary General, International Sericultural Commission (ISC), concluded a successful multi-sectoral engagement in Georgia, during 17-21 November, aimed at strengthening cooperation in sericulture, textiles, apparel, and carpet trade, ministry said in a statement.

Participation in BACSA Conference

The delegation participated in the 11th BACSA International Conference - CULTUSERI 2025, where Sivakumar delivered the Opening Address representing ISC, highlighting India's leadership in traditional silk knowledge and its relevance to creative and cultural industries. He also presented a technical paper titled "The Chronicles of Wild Silk." Dr S Manthira Moorthy, Director (Tech), CSB, presented a paper on Indo-Bulgarian collaboration in developing a productive bivoltine silkworm hybrid for India.

Showcasing Indian Silk Innovation

During the visit, CSB showcased its innovative "5-in-1 Silk Stole," a premium product integrating Mulberry, Oak Tasar, Tropical Tasar, Muga, and Eri silks. Conceived under the initiative of the Member Secretary, the product was highlighted as a unique representation of India's rich silk heritage with strong market potential.

Engagements with Georgian Institutions

The delegation engaged with key Georgian institutions, including universities, sericulture laboratories, research centres, textile companies, apparel manufacturers, carpet traders, and the Georgian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI). These interactions emphasised opportunities for enhancing bilateral textile trade, promoting industry collaborations, and exploring joint research in sericulture.

Government-Level Meetings and Trade Discussions

Meetings with senior officials of the Government of Georgia focused on identifying new areas of cooperation, improving market access, and expanding trade in textiles, apparel, carpets, and value-added silk products.

Key Outcomes of the Visit

The key outcomes of the meetings are strengthened India, Georgia cooperation in sericulture research, textiles and apparel trade; showcased India's innovation through the 5-in-1 Silk Stole, a potential flagship product; identified new avenues for trade diversification, including carpets and high-value textiles; created pathways for institutional partnerships and technical collaboration; reinforced India's global role through active participation in the BACSA international platform;

the visit marks a meaningful step in advancing India's textile diplomacy and promoting cross-border partnerships for the growth of the silk and textile sectors. (ANI)