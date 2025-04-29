Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi, at 14, scored a sensational maiden IPL century against Gujarat Titans, becoming the youngest and fastest Indian to achieve this feat. Indian cricket fraternity hailed his sensational knock.

Rajasthan Royals’ young sensation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, went bonkers against Gujarat Titans bowlers with his sensational maiden century in the IPL 2025 clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday, April 28.

Suryavanshi, who is the youngest player to play in the IPL, launched a brutal assault on the GT bowlers in RR's 210-run chase. It was the third match of his IPL career after scoring 34 and 10 against Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, respectively, in the ongoing season of the tournament. The 14-year-old displayed ultra-aggressive batting as GT bowlers, especially Ishant Sharma and Karim Janat, were left stunned and helpless, watching the youngster smashing boundaries and sixes at will.

In the fourth over, Suryavanshi smashed Ishant Sharma for 26 runs before completing his half-century in just 17 balls with a four off Washington Sundar in the fifth over. In the 10th over, the Bihar cricketer went all out against Karim Janat by smashing for 30 runs, including 3 sixes and as many fours. In the 10th over, the youngster was batting 94 when he went for a six off Rashid Khan to complete his maiden century in just 35 balls, making him the fastest Indian batter to achieve this feat. He also achieved the feat of becoming the youngest ever centurion in the history of T20 cricket.

As soon as Vaibhav completed his century with a six, the entire Rajasthan Royals’ dugout and the crowd at the Jaipur stadium stood up to applaud an incredible display of batting prowess that belied his age and experience.

Watch: Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s sensational maiden IPL century

As Vaibhav Suryavanshi notched up the second fastest IPL century at the age of 14, the Indian cricket fraternity erupted in joy and admiration with a heap of praises on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), hailing his explosive performance at such a young age. Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Mohammed Shami, Yusuf Pathan, Mithali Raj and others applauded his sensational century.

Here’s how Indian cricket fraternity reacted to Vaibhav’s century

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's incredible display of brilliance and aggression came to an end after he was dismissed by Prasidh Krishna at 166/1. He received a standing ovation from the crowd and GT players while walking back to the RR’s dugout as he played a sensational innings of 101 off 38 balls at an outstanding strike rate of 265.79.

After Vaibhav’s dismissal, Nitish Rana fell quickly for just 4 runs at 171/1. Thereafter, Riyan Parag joined Yashasvi Jaiswal at the crease and the duo stitched an unbeaten 41-run stand for the third wicket to help RR achieve the 210-run target in 15.5 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal played a brilliant innings of 70 off 40 balls, while Parag scored a quickfire cameo of 32 off 15 balls, including a winning six.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi reflects on his maiden IPL century

Speaking after winning the Player of the match for his sensational performance, Vaibhav was happy to have fulfilled his dream of scoring a century in the IPL. He also spoke about how Yashasvi Jaiswal motivated him throughout the innings.

“It is a very good feeling. It's my first hundred in the IPL and it's my third innings. The result has shown here after the practice before the tournament. I just see the ball and play.” Vaibhav said at the post-match presentation.

“Batting with Jaiswal is good, he tells me what to do and he infuses positive things. It has been a dream to get a 100 in the IPL and today it materialised. There is no fear. I don't think much, I just focus on playing.” he added.