Amritsar (Punjab) [India], April 28 (ANI): Amritsar Rural Police apprehended two operatives of a terror module along with weapons after a brief encounter near Ramdas city, police said on Monday.



Director General of Police, Punjab - Gaurav Yadav in a post on social media said," In a major success against terror networks, @AmritsarRPolice apprehends two operatives of the Jiwan Fauji terror module after a brief encounter near Ramdas, Amritsar Rural."



"The accused -- Vishal Masih and Lovepreet Singh @ Love, both residents of Jafarkot -- opened fire at police personnel during a chase but were swiftly overpowered with controlled retaliatory action. Weapons and explosives were recovered from their possession," DGP Yadav added.



DGP further added that a first information report under the Explosive Act and UAPA has been registered at Ramdas police station.

Further investigation is underway to expose their entire network and prevent any terror activity, he added

"@PunjabPoliceInd remains committed to neutralising terror threats and ensuring the safety and security of citizens," he said.



Maninder Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Amritsar (Rural), told ANI, , "...Last night we received information that some operatives of the Jiwan Fauji terror module are trying to create instability...Two members of the Jiwan Fauji terror module - Vishal Masih and Lovepreet Singh alias Love have been apprehended...When we were closely following them, they fired at the police and in retaliation, they were shot in the leg. They have been admitted to the hospital..." (ANI)

