The Taliban government condemned the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir and assured India of closer cooperation against terrorism. The move signals rare alignment between India and Afghanistan against Pakistan-sponsored militant groups.

In a significant diplomatic development, the Taliban has officially condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, during a high-level meeting with Indian officials in Kabul.

Sources said India presented detailed intelligence on the attack, which killed 26 civilians, linking it to Pakistan-sponsored terror networks. The Taliban, keen to distance itself from cross-border terrorism, expressed strong disapproval and affirmed its stand against the use of Afghan soil for any anti-India activities.

Both sides reportedly agreed on closer cooperation to counter terror groups operating in the region with Pakistan’s support.

Earlier, on April 23, in a formal statement, Taliban's Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said, “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan categorically condemns the recent attack on tourists in the Pahalgam region of Jammu and Kashmir and expresses condolences to the bereaved families.”

Balkhi added that such violent incidents "undermine efforts to ensure regional security and stability," underscoring Afghanistan's growing concerns over terrorism spilling across borders.

The Pahalgam attack, which took place on Tuesday, April 22, claimed the lives of 26 people, including a serving Indian Navy officer and a businessman from Karnataka.

Four armed terrorists are believed to have carried out the brutal assault, marking the deadliest terror strike in the Kashmir Valley since the Pulwama attack of 2019.

The Taliban’s condemnation comes at a time when India is engaging with Kabul to share specific intelligence on the attack, amid rising tensions with Pakistan. The rare public statement by the Taliban signals a potential shift in regional dynamics, with both India and Afghanistan showing a united front against Pakistan-sponsored terror networks operating across South Asia.