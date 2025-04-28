The CBI will investigate 12 years of property records of K.M. Abraham, Chief Principal Secretary to Kerala CM, for alleged disproportionate assets.

Thiruvananthapuram – The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will probe 12 years of property records in the corruption case involving K.M. Abraham, the Chief Principal Secretary to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Asianet News has accessed a copy of the First Information Report (FIR), which reveals that the investigation will examine Abraham's assets between January 2003 and December 2015.

The FIR invokes Sections 13(1) and 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, citing prima facie evidence that Abraham’s wealth may be disproportionate to his known sources of income. Key properties under scrutiny include a shopping complex in Kadappakada, Kollam, valued at Rs 8 crore, a Rs 3 crore apartment in Mumbai, and a Rs 1 crore apartment in Thiruvananthapuram.

The case has a controversial history. Initial allegations were investigated by the state Vigilance under the leadership of then-Director Jacob Thomas. During this period, a raid was conducted on Abraham’s residence, triggering backlash from the IAS community, including a pen-down protest. However, following Jacob Thomas’s departure from the post, Abraham was cleared of wrongdoing.

In 2017, the Thiruvananthapuram Vigilance Court dismissed a petition seeking further investigation. Dissatisfied with the outcome, activist Jomon Puthanpurackal approached the Kerala High Court in 2018, requesting a CBI probe. On April 11, 2025, the High Court granted the request, formally handing the case over to the CBI.