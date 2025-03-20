LIVE India News updates on March 20: 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana files request with US Chief Justice Roberts to stop extradition to India

26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana files request with US Chief Justice Roberts to stop extradition to India
26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana has filed a request with US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts to stop his extradition to India. This comes after the US Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan rejected his review petition earlier this month.Read Full Story
Google Pixel 9a with Tensor G4 chip launched in India: Check features, price and more
Google's Pixel 9a is now available in India, boasting the Tensor G4 chip and 7 years of software support. It comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, with attractive launch offers.Read Full Story
'Centre not serious, pretending to stand with farmers': Bajrang Punia's amid ongoing protest at Shambhu border
Bajrang Punia also urged people to stand with the farmers against what he called an oppressive act by both the Central and Punjab governments.Read Full Story
BCCI's strict family travel policy to 'remain intact' despite Virat Kohli's open criticism
Despite Virat Kohli's criticism of the BCCI's family travel policy for Team India players, the board has decided to maintain the existing rules.
IPL 2025, RR SWOT analysis: Can Rahul Dravid and Sanju Samson end Rajasthan Royals title drought
IPL 2025: Let's take a look at Rajasthan Royals chances of winning their 2nd IPL title by assessing their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.
West Bengal Assembly passes bill allowing women to work in bars
The West Bengal Assembly passed the Finance Bill 2025, allowing women to work in "ON" category liquor establishments.
Indian economy shows strength amid global uncertainty, reveals RBI report; check details
India's macroeconomic strength is also bolstered by a decline in headline CPI inflation to a seven-month low of 3.6 per cent in February 2025 on account of a further correction in food prices, the central bank affirmed.
Kerala CM's Iftar feast: Opposition leader VD Satheesan joins with smiles, handshake; Netizens react
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s Iftar dinner witnessed prominent figures like actor Asif Ali and music director Ramesh Narayanan reconciling warmly after a past controversy. The event also featured V.D. Satheesan and other leaders, sparking discussions on social media about political unity.
Elderly couple strangled to death in Delhi's Kohat enclave; domestic help arrested
An elderly couple, both aged around 70, were found murdered in their Kohat Enclave home in North-West Delhi. Delhi Police suspect their domestic help’s involvement, having arrested the prime accused and launched a search for his accomplice.
North East Delhi riots: Murder, rioting charges framed against eight in killing of auto driver
Delhi's Karkardooma court has framed murder charges against eight individuals in connection with the death of auto driver Babbu during the North East Delhi riots in Khajuri Khas. The victim succumbed to injuries after being attacked amid stone pelting on February 25, 2020. The court discharged 11 others due to lack of evidence.
'Should Be Hanged Live…' Muskan Rastogi’s parents demand death penalty after brutal murder of her husband
In Uttar Pradesh's Indiranagar, Muskan Rastogi and her partner allegedly murdered her husband, dismembered his body, and concealed the remains in a cement-filled drum. Devastated by the crime, Muskan’s parents have demanded the death penalty for their daughter and the co-accused, calling her a danger to society.
