user
user
LIVE NOW

Mar 20, 2025, 9:31 AM IST

LIVE India News updates on March 20: 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana files request with US Chief Justice Roberts to stop extradition to India

india news today live breaking updates on politics sports cricket business technology auto IPL modi crime delhi march 20 2025

Stay updated with our LIVE Blog, bringing you real-time coverage of India's politics, sports, business, technology, auto and general news. Follow the latest developments and major events shaping the nation—all in one place.

9:31 AM IST

26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana files request with US Chief Justice Roberts to stop extradition to India

26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana has filed a request with US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts to stop his extradition to India. This comes after the US Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan rejected his review petition earlier this month.

Read Full Story
9:27 AM IST

Google Pixel 9a with Tensor G4 chip launched in India: Check features, price and more

Google's Pixel 9a is now available in India, boasting the Tensor G4 chip and 7 years of software support. It comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, with attractive launch offers.

Read Full Story
9:19 AM IST

'Centre not serious, pretending to stand with farmers': Bajrang Punia's amid ongoing protest at Shambhu border

Bajrang Punia also urged people to stand with the farmers against what he called an oppressive act by both the Central and Punjab governments.

Read Full Story
9:16 AM IST

BCCI's strict family travel policy to 'remain intact' despite Virat Kohli's open criticism

Despite Virat Kohli's criticism of the BCCI's family travel policy for Team India players, the board has decided to maintain the existing rules.

Read Full News HERE

 

9:15 AM IST

IPL 2025, RR SWOT analysis: Can Rahul Dravid and Sanju Samson end Rajasthan Royals title drought

IPL 2025: Let's take a look at Rajasthan Royals chances of winning their 2nd IPL title by assessing their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

Read Full Story Here

 

9:13 AM IST

West Bengal Assembly passes bill allowing women to work in bars

The West Bengal Assembly passed the Finance Bill 2025, allowing women to work in "ON" category liquor establishments.

Read Full News HERE

 

9:04 AM IST

Indian economy shows strength amid global uncertainty, reveals RBI report; check details

India's macroeconomic strength is also bolstered by a decline in headline CPI inflation to a seven-month low of 3.6 per cent in February 2025 on account of a further correction in food prices, the central bank affirmed.

Read Full News Here

 

8:39 AM IST

Kerala CM's Iftar feast: Opposition leader VD Satheesan joins with smiles, handshake; Netizens react

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s Iftar dinner witnessed prominent figures like actor Asif Ali and music director Ramesh Narayanan reconciling warmly after a past controversy. The event also featured V.D. Satheesan and other leaders, sparking discussions on social media about political unity.

Read Full News HERE

 

8:38 AM IST

Elderly couple strangled to death in Delhi's Kohat enclave; domestic help arrested

An elderly couple, both aged around 70, were found murdered in their Kohat Enclave home in North-West Delhi. Delhi Police suspect their domestic help’s involvement, having arrested the prime accused and launched a search for his accomplice.

Read Full News HERE
 

8:37 AM IST

North East Delhi riots: Murder, rioting charges framed against eight in killing of auto driver

Delhi's Karkardooma court has framed murder charges against eight individuals in connection with the death of auto driver Babbu during the North East Delhi riots in Khajuri Khas. The victim succumbed to injuries after being attacked amid stone pelting on February 25, 2020. The court discharged 11 others due to lack of evidence.

Read Full News HERE
 

8:36 AM IST

'Should Be Hanged Live…' Muskan Rastogi’s parents demand death penalty after brutal murder of her husband

In Uttar Pradesh's Indiranagar, Muskan Rastogi and her partner allegedly murdered her husband, dismembered his body, and concealed the remains in a cement-filled drum. Devastated by the crime, Muskan’s parents have demanded the death penalty for their daughter and the co-accused, calling her a danger to society.

Read Full News HERE
 

9:31 AM IST:

26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana has filed a request with US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts to stop his extradition to India. This comes after the US Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan rejected his review petition earlier this month.

Read Full Story

9:27 AM IST:

Google's Pixel 9a is now available in India, boasting the Tensor G4 chip and 7 years of software support. It comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, with attractive launch offers.

Read Full Story

9:19 AM IST:

Bajrang Punia also urged people to stand with the farmers against what he called an oppressive act by both the Central and Punjab governments.

Read Full Story

9:16 AM IST:

Despite Virat Kohli's criticism of the BCCI's family travel policy for Team India players, the board has decided to maintain the existing rules.

Read Full News HERE

 

9:15 AM IST:

IPL 2025: Let's take a look at Rajasthan Royals chances of winning their 2nd IPL title by assessing their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

Read Full Story Here

 

9:13 AM IST:

The West Bengal Assembly passed the Finance Bill 2025, allowing women to work in "ON" category liquor establishments.

Read Full News HERE

 

9:04 AM IST:

India's macroeconomic strength is also bolstered by a decline in headline CPI inflation to a seven-month low of 3.6 per cent in February 2025 on account of a further correction in food prices, the central bank affirmed.

Read Full News Here

 

8:39 AM IST:

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s Iftar dinner witnessed prominent figures like actor Asif Ali and music director Ramesh Narayanan reconciling warmly after a past controversy. The event also featured V.D. Satheesan and other leaders, sparking discussions on social media about political unity.

Read Full News HERE

 

8:38 AM IST:

An elderly couple, both aged around 70, were found murdered in their Kohat Enclave home in North-West Delhi. Delhi Police suspect their domestic help’s involvement, having arrested the prime accused and launched a search for his accomplice.

Read Full News HERE
 

8:37 AM IST:

Delhi's Karkardooma court has framed murder charges against eight individuals in connection with the death of auto driver Babbu during the North East Delhi riots in Khajuri Khas. The victim succumbed to injuries after being attacked amid stone pelting on February 25, 2020. The court discharged 11 others due to lack of evidence.

Read Full News HERE
 

8:36 AM IST:

In Uttar Pradesh's Indiranagar, Muskan Rastogi and her partner allegedly murdered her husband, dismembered his body, and concealed the remains in a cement-filled drum. Devastated by the crime, Muskan’s parents have demanded the death penalty for their daughter and the co-accused, calling her a danger to society.

Read Full News HERE
 

Top Stories
Empuraan Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran return with a BANG check out their high-octane trailer RBA

Empuraan: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran return with a BANG; check out their high-octane trailer (WATCH)

Centre Rs 7.8 lakh crore MGNREGA investment since 2014 spurs rural asset growth AJR

Centre's Rs 7.8 lakh crore MGNREGA investment since 2014 spurs rural asset growth

Sikandar Release Date OUT: Salman Khan's action-thriller set to hit theaters on THIS date; check NTI

Sikandar Release Date OUT: Salman Khan's action-thriller set to hit theaters on THIS date; check

26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana files request with US Chief Justice Roberts to stop extradition to India shk

26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana files request with US Chief Justice Roberts to stop extradition to India

IPL 2025, DC SWOT analysis: Will Axar Patels captaincy revive Delhi Capitals fortunes? HRD

IPL 2025, DC SWOT analysis: Will Axar Patel's captaincy revive Delhi Capitals' fortunes?

Top Videos
‘Pre-Planned': VHP Breaks Silence Over Nagpur Riots, Claims ‘FIR is Wrong’

‘Pre-Planned': VHP Breaks Silence Over Nagpur Riots, Claims ‘FIR is Wrong’

Malinga, Rabada & More: IPL Purple Cap Winners from 2008 to 2025

Malinga, Rabada & More: IPL Purple Cap Winners from 2008 to 2025

'Political Vendetta': Tejashwi Yadav as ED Questions Rabri Devi in Lands-for-Jobs Case

'Political Vendetta': Tejashwi Yadav as ED Questions Rabri Devi in Lands-for-Jobs Case

Ruling vs Opposition: Nepal’s Political Rift Widens Over Monarchy | Asianet Newsable

Ruling vs Opposition: Nepal’s Political Rift Widens Over Monarchy | Asianet Newsable

Pro-Pashtun Group Stages Protest at UNHRC in Switzerland Against Atrocities Faced by Pashtuns

Pro-Pashtun Group Stages Protest at UNHRC in Switzerland Against Atrocities Faced by Pashtuns

Trending News

Empuraan Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran return with a BANG check out their high-octane trailer RBA

Empuraan: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran return with a BANG; check out their high-octane trailer (WATCH)

Centre Rs 7.8 lakh crore MGNREGA investment since 2014 spurs rural asset growth AJR

Centre's Rs 7.8 lakh crore MGNREGA investment since 2014 spurs rural asset growth

26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana files request with US Chief Justice Roberts to stop extradition to India shk

26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana files request with US Chief Justice Roberts to stop extradition to India

Popular Categories

    Select Language

    © Copyright 2025 Asianxt Digital Technologies Private Limited (Formerly known as Asianet News Media & Entertainment Private Limited) | All Rights Reserved