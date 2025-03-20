Rajnath Singh-headed DAC clears 8 proposals worth Rs 54,000 crore for Indian armed forces

Read Full Article

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh-headed Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Thursday cleared a Rs 54,000 crore deal for new engines for T-90 tanks, Varunastra torpedoes, Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) Aircraft Systems among others.

In the meeting held on Thursday, the DAC cleared a total of 8 capital acquisition proposals for the Indian armed forces.

Indian Army

For the Indian Army, the clearance for procurement of 1350 HP Engine was accorded to upgrade the present 1000 HP Engine for the T-90 Tanks has been given.

This will enhance the battlefield mobility of these tanks especially in high-altitude area by increasing the power to weight ratio.

Indian Navy

For the Indian Navy, the DAC accorded acceptance of necessity for procurement of Varunastra Torpedoes (Combat).

Varunastra Torpedo is an indigenously-developed ship-launched anti-submarine torpedo developed by Naval Science & Technological Laboratory.

Induction of additional quantities of this torpedo would enhance the Navy's capability against adversaries' submarine threats.

Indian Air Force

For the Indian Air Force, AoN for procurement of Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) Aircraft Systems was accorded by DAC.

AEW&C systems are capability enhancers which can change the complete spectrum of warfare and exponentially increase the combat potential of every other weapon system.

As a part of celebrating 2025 as ‘Year of Reforms’ in the Ministry of Defence, the DAC also approved the guidelines for reducing the timelines at various stages of the Capital Acquisition Process to make it faster, more effective and efficient.

