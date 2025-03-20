Karnataka honey trap scandal: Minister KN Rajanna, son claim 'targeted for months'

Read Full Article

Rajendra Rajanna, Congress MLC and son of Karnataka Minister KN Rajanna, on Thursday responded to allegations of a honey trap attempt, revealing that both he and his father have been targeted for the past six months.

Speaking to ANI, Rajendra said that what initially seemed like a routine phone or video call escalated over time, prompting him to raise the issue in the Assembly.

He also urged the state Home Minister to launch a thorough investigation into the matter. "For the last six months, it has been going on with me and my father. We thought it would be a normal phone call or video call, but day by day, more calls have been getting. I have spoken in the Assembly and requested the (state) Home Minister to investigate. It should be investigated," he said.

Karnataka Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna on Thursday alleged a honey trap attempt was made on him and called on the State Home Minister G Parameshwara to investigate the matter.

During the budget session discussion, Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal raised the issue, saying that an attempt had been made to trap the Cooperation Minister in the state.

"This is a bad culture. People's representatives are being blackmailed," he said. Since his name was mentioned, KN Rajanna responded, acknowledging the allegations. "Many people say Karnataka has become a CD and pen drive factory. This is a serious allegation. It is being said that an influential minister from Tumakuru has been caught in a honey trap.

The ones from Tumakuru are G Parameshwara and me," Rajanna said in the Legislative Assembly. He further said, "I will file a complaint regarding this. The Home Minister must investigate this matter."

Responding to this in the assembly, Home Minister G Parameshwara said that he will order a high-level investigation into the allegation.

"If we have to uphold the dignity of the House, this issue must be concluded appropriately. If Rajanna submits a written request, based on that, I will order a high-level investigation. The truth must come out," he said in the Assembly.

