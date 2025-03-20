user
'Football runs through my veins': Mamata Banerjee gets Messi-signed jersey, hails the maestro; SEE post

Mamata Banerjee has taken to X, expressing her excitement after  receiving a jersey autographed by football legend Lionel Messi. She hailed Messi as the 'maestro of our times'.

'Football runs through my veins': Mamata Banerjee gets Messi-signed jersey, hails the maestro; SEE post
Author
Divya Danu
Published: Mar 20, 2025, 4:19 PM IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed her deep love for football on social media after receiving a jersey autographed by football legend Lionel Messi. In her post on X, Banerjee shared her excitement, calling football a passion that runs through her veins, much like every football-loving person in Bengal.

"Football is a passion that runs through my veins, much like every person in Bengal who has ever kicked a ball on the 'para' fields. Today, that passion found a special place as I received a jersey signed by none other than Lionel Messi," Banerjee wrote in her post.

She further described Messi as an artist with the ball and a maestro of modern football, adding that his brilliance embodies the spirit that Bengal admires. "The love for football binds us all, and Messi, an artist with the ball, a maestro of our times, embodies the spirit of brilliance that Bengal admires. This jersey is a symbol of the unbreakable connection between Bengal and the beautiful game," she added.

Also read: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee celebrates Doljatra; dances Bhangra and Dandiya

Mamata Banerjee's passion for sports

Mamata Banerjee's love for football is well known. Over the years, she has been vocal about Bengal’s rich football culture and its legacy of producing some of India’s finest footballers. She has often encouraged the youth to embrace sports and has supported major tournaments, including Kolkata’s famed Durand Cup and other local leagues.

Apart from football, Banerjee has also shown keen interest in other sports. She has actively supported cricket events and felicitated sporting legends, including Indian cricket icons like Sourav Ganguly.

 

She was among the first to congratulate the Indian cricket team after major victories and has always maintained that sports have a unifying force that brings people together.

A history of meeting sporting icons

Banerjee has also had interactions with several international sporting figures. During her tenure, she has hosted and honored sports personalities visiting Bengal, highlighting the state's admiration for athletes worldwide. Her latest recognition from Messi further cements Bengal’s deep-rooted love for football, a game that has been a part of the state's cultural fabric for decades.

As football fever continues to grip Bengal, Mamata Banerjee's latest gesture adds to the growing excitement among fans, reaffirming the state’s status as one of India's footballing powerhouses.

