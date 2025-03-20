user
user

Bengaluru breeder buys world's most expensive 'Wolfdog' for Rs 50 crore, builds its home on 7 acres of land

A Bengaluru man, known to own expensive breeds of dogs, has spent a staggering $5.7 million (approximately Rs 50 crore) on a rare "wolfdog" named Cadabomb Okami. 

Author
Shweta Kumari
Updated: Mar 20, 2025, 4:57 PM IST

S. Satish, a Bengaluru-based dog breeder, has shattered records by acquiring a rare hybrid wolfdog for Rs 50 crore, the world’s most expensive canine. The unique dog, Cadaboms Okami, is mix of a wild wolf and a Caucasian Shepherd, with instincts of the wilderness and the protective nature of a domesticated guardian.

Imported from the United States at just eight months old, Okami already weighs over 75 kg and consumes a hefty 3 kg of raw meat daily.

Known for their formidable physique and unmatched guarding instincts, Caucasian Shepherds are known for their protective prowess. However, Okami’s wolf-like elegance and staggering price tag sets him apart as a one-of-a-kind canine.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Satish S (@satishcadaboms)

Satish, President of the Indian Dog Breeders Association, sees bringing this rare breed into India’s elite pet scene, and Okami has already become the showstopper at various high-profile events in Karnataka.

A 'Wolfdog' worth more than gold – And it’s a money-magnet

Satish, a seasoned breeder who stepped away from traditional dog breeding a decade ago, has more than 150 different breeds and has now unlocked a lucrative business model showcasing his rare and exotic canines. With the magnetic allure of Cadaboms Okami, he now earns a jaw-dropping Rs 25,000 for a single 30-minute appearance.

"People can't get enough of these unusual dogs," he says. "They flock for selfies and photos, and I get more attention than Hollywood stars."

Satish also owns a rare Chow Chow, which he bought for about $3.25 million last year. All these dogs are well taken care of.

Okami and his elite canine companions enjoy a lavish lifestyle on Satish’s sprawling 7-acre estate, where they each have their own spacious bedrooms - 20ft by 20ft room as their kennel. With a dedicated staff of six caretakers, these prized canines live in absolute luxury, while Satish continues to cash in on their growing celebrity status.

