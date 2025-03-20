user
Lawyers thrash Muskan and Sahil, accused of ex-navy officer's gruesome murder in UP, WATCH viral video

Muskan and Sahil, accused of murdering ex-navy officer Saurabh Rajput, were thrashed by lawyers outside a Meerut court. Police intervened to protect him and co-accused Muskan. The video of the incident has gone viral.

Published: Mar 20, 2025, 6:44 PM IST

In a dramatic turn of events at the Meerut district court on Wednesday, Sahil Shukla, accused alongside Muskan Rastogi of the gruesome murder of her husband, Saurabh Rajput, faced the wrath of an enraged group of lawyers. As police escorted the duo into the courtroom, tensions escalated rapidly, culminating in a physical assault on Shukla.

 

Upon arrival at the court premises, a large assembly of lawyers, visibly agitated by the heinous nature of the crime, confronted the accused. Chants of "taiyyar raho" (stay ready) and "maaro" (attack) resonated through the corridors, reflecting the collective outrage. The situation intensified when some lawyers lunged at Shukla, tearing his clothing in the scuffle. Police officers intervened promptly, forming a protective barrier around Shukla and Rastogi to prevent further violence. 

Also read: 'Should Be Hanged Live…' Muskan Rastogi’s parents demand death penalty after brutal murder of her husband

The heinous crime

The backstory to this courtroom turmoil is a chilling narrative of betrayal and brutality. Saurabh Rajput, a 29-year-old Merchant Navy officer, was reported missing on March 4. Investigations led to the arrest of his wife, Muskan Rastogi, and her lover, Sahil Shukla. The duo allegedly confessed to sedating Rajput, stabbing him to death, dismembering his body, and concealing the remains in a cement-filled drum within their residence. The gruesome discovery was made when laborers, tasked with moving the unusually heavy drum, alerted authorities after detecting a foul odor emanating from it. 

Public outcry and legal proceedings

The barbarity of the crime has sparked widespread public outrage. During the court proceedings, the chief judicial magistrate remanded Rastogi and Shukla to 14 days of judicial custody. However, the legal process was overshadowed by the aggressive actions of the lawyers, reflecting the community's deep-seated anger and demand for justice. 

Also read: 'Heavenly order from mother': How Muskan manipulated lover Sahil to kill her husband Saurabh Rajput

The incident at the courthouse highlights the heightened emotions surrounding this case.

As the investigation unfolds, the focus remains on ensuring a fair trial for the accused while addressing the security challenges posed by public sentiment. The case serves as a stark reminder of the potential volatility within legal settings, especially when emotions run high.

