user
user

100% salary hike approved for Karnataka CM, ministers, MLAs

The Karnataka government has approved a 100% salary hike for the Chief Minister, Ministers, and MLAs, citing rising expenses. While some defend it as necessary, critics argue it’s unjustified amid the state’s financial challenges.
 

Karnataka approves 100% salary hike for CM, Ministers, and MLAs ddr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Mar 20, 2025, 7:46 PM IST

The Karnataka government has approved a 100% salary hike for the Chief Minister, Ministers, and MLAs, sparking a heated debate. The approval was granted for two amendment bills.

The approval was granted for the Karnataka Ministers' Salaries and Allowances (Amendment) Bill 2025 and the Karnataka Legislature Members' Salaries, Pensions, and Allowances (Amendment) Bill 2025.

Also read: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's helicopter rides cost taxpayers over Rs 31 crore, BJP slams 'misplaced priorities'

Sources indicate that the bills are likely to be tabled in the Assembly on Thursday itself. Home Minister G Parameshwara justified the hike, citing rising expenditures and the need for lawmakers to survive.

"The justification is that their expenditure is also going up along with other people. A common man is also suffering, and MLAs are also suffering. So, recommendations have come from MLAs and others, and that is why the Chief Minister has taken the decision. Everybody has to survive and CM will manage to give this money from some account...," Parameshwara said.

State Minister MB Patil also defended the proposal, arguing that raising lawmakers' pay and perks is acceptable if decided by an independent committee. Patil pointed out that even the Prime Minister, Ministers, and MPs are among the highest-paid in the world, which makes them more independent and less corrupt.

"There is nothing wrong in the salary and perks of MLAs being raised, it is not fair if we do it ourselves; that's why a committee is there which is recommended...you take the example, the PM, Ministers and MPs are highest paid in the world...that makes them very independent not corrupt...we cannot compare our salaries to Singapore but still decent pay should be given...," said MB Patil speaking to ANI.

Also read: Karnataka Assembly passes resolution against Waqf Amendment Bill

However, not everyone is convinced. Congress legislator Dr Ranganath expressed uncertainty about the matter and didn't expect a personal raise. He acknowledged that some MLAs require a basic salary to manage expenses, but suggested a more modest hike of 10-20%.

" I am not very sure about this issue. I am a doctor and MLA. I am not expecting that hike personally, but there are many MLAs who need a basic salary. If they give a hike, it won't be more than 10 or 20 per cent," said Ranganath.

The proposal has sparked debate, with critics questioning the necessity of a hike while the state faces various financial 'challenges'.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka Home Minister orders high-level probe into 'honey trap' attempt on state minister ddr

Karnataka rocked by honey trap scandal: Home Minister orders high-level probe into minister's shocking claim

Bengaluru breeder buys world's most expensive 'Wolfdog' for Rs 50 crore, builds its home on 7 acres of land shk

Bengaluru breeder buys world's most expensive 'Wolfdog' for Rs 50 crore, builds its home on 7 acres of land

Rs 38.8 crore cocaine bust at Bengaluru airport: Ghanaian woman caught red-handed ddr

Rs 38.8 crore cocaine bust at Bengaluru airport: Ghanaian woman caught red-handed

Bengaluru ill-equipped for rising heat waves, lacks long-term climate strategy: Report ddr

Bengaluru ill-equipped for rising heat waves, lacks long-term climate strategy: Report

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's helicopter rides cost taxpayers over Rs 31 crore, BJP slams 'misplaced priorities' ddr

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's helicopter rides cost taxpayers over Rs 31 crore, BJP slams 'misplaced priorities'

Recent Stories

Karnataka Home Minister orders high-level probe into 'honey trap' attempt on state minister ddr

Karnataka rocked by honey trap scandal: Home Minister orders high-level probe into minister's shocking claim

Odisha heatwave: Government reschedules school timings, classes to run from 6:30 am to 10:30 am ddr

Odisha heatwave: Government reschedules school timings, classes to run from 6:30 am to 10:30 am

Crypto Traders Bet On Trump’s Digital Asset Summit Address To Be A Market-Moving Event

Crypto Traders Bet On Trump’s Digital Asset Summit Address To Be A Market-Moving Event

GEO Stock Rises On Immigration And Customs Contract With Annualized Revenue Potential Of $70M: Retail’s On The Fence

GEO Stock Rises On Immigration And Customs Contract With Annualized Revenue Potential Of $70M: Retail’s On The Fence

Wall Street Remains Mixed On XPeng Stock Despite Positive Q4 – But Retails Stays Confident

Wall Street Remains Mixed On XPeng Stock Despite Positive Q4 – But Retails Stays Confident

Recent Videos

Atishi Grills BJP asks, 'Where is ₹2,500 Monthly Aid for Delhi Women?' | Asianet Newsable

Atishi Grills BJP asks, 'Where is ₹2,500 Monthly Aid for Delhi Women?' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Massive BPSC Protest Erupts Outside Bihar Assembly Over Exam Controversy | Asianet Newsable

Massive BPSC Protest Erupts Outside Bihar Assembly Over Exam Controversy | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Fiery Clash in Bihar Assembly: Nitish Kumar, Rabri Devi Engage in Heated Exchange | Asianet Newsable

Fiery Clash in Bihar Assembly: Nitish Kumar, Rabri Devi Engage in Heated Exchange | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Lalu Yadav's Residence Adorned with Defiant 'Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai' Posters

Lalu Yadav's Residence Adorned with Defiant 'Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai' Posters

Video Icon
Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree Verma’s Divorce Moves Forward | Asianet Newsable

Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree Verma’s Divorce Moves Forward | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon