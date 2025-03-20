India submits official bid to host 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad: Report

Read Full Article

In a significant step towards hosting major global sporting events, India has officially submitted its bid to conduct the 2030 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Ahmedabad. A senior sports ministry official confirmed to PTI on Thursday that the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the state of Gujarat have formally sent their Expression of Interest ahead of the March 31 deadline.

Ahmedabad, which has been finalized as the preferred venue for the 2030 CWG if India's bid is successful, is also being positioned as the leading candidate to host the 2036 Olympic Games. The move aligns with India’s broader ambition to bring the world's biggest sporting events to the country, reinforcing its growing stature in international sports.

"Yes, it is true, India's bid has been submitted by the IOA and the state of Gujarat," the ministry source was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

Commonwealth Games Federation to Evaluate India’s Bid

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), now rebranded as Commonwealth Sport, will oversee the evaluation process and make a final decision on the host nation through its General Assembly. India’s bid follows recent comments from Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who reiterated the country's interest in hosting the event.

India previously hosted the CWG in 2010, an edition remembered for its scale and impact despite some organizational challenges. If successful, the 2030 CWG would mark another milestone in India's sporting history, adding to a limited but prestigious list of multi-sport events hosted by the nation, which includes the 1982 Asian Games.

India's Broader Sporting Aspirations

Beyond the Commonwealth Games, India has set its sights on hosting the 2036 Olympic Games. Prime Minister Narendra Modi first publicly expressed this ambition during the 2023 International Olympic Committee (IOC) session in Mumbai. India has already moved from the "Informal Dialogue" phase to the "Continuous Dialogue" stage in the Olympic host selection process. This phase involves a feasibility study conducted by the IOC to assess India's readiness to host the Games.

India's bid for the 2030 CWG also comes with a proposal to include disciplines that were excluded from the 2026 edition of the Games, a move aimed at maintaining the country’s medal prospects. However, this proposal was rejected by the CGF. Despite this, CGF CEO Katie Sadleir had earlier expressed support for India's potential bid, stating that it would be a positive step toward the nation's goal of hosting the 2036 Olympics.

Competition for Hosting Rights

India will face stiff competition in its bid to host the 2030 CWG. Other nations, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey, have shown interest in organizing the event. Similarly, the race for the 2036 Olympics remains competitive, with a final decision on the host nation expected by 2026.

The pace of the selection process is expected to accelerate following the recent IOC session in Greece, where former Olympic champion Kirsty Coventry was elected as the organization’s first female president. The successful execution of India's bid for the 2030 CWG could play a crucial role in strengthening its case for the Olympics six years later.

With India’s sporting infrastructure developing at an unprecedented pace and its government showing strong commitment to global sporting events, the country’s ambition to host both the Commonwealth Games and the Olympics appears more realistic than ever.

Latest Videos