No notice sent to X or Grok over Hindi slang usage, IT Ministry in talks to assess legal concerns

The IT Ministry has not issued a notice to X or its AI chatbot Grok over Hindi slang usage but is in discussions to determine potential legal violations, government sources confirmed.

Meity has not sent any notice to X or Grok over Hindi slang reply, is in talks with two platforms: Sources ddr
ANI |Published: Mar 20, 2025, 7:58 PM IST

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has not sent notice to the micro-blogging platform X (formerly Twitter)and its Artificial Intelligence vertical Grok over the chatbot purportedly using Hindi slang in its reply and is in talks with the two platforms to understand what law it is violating, government sources said on Thursday.

The sources said that Meity officials are interacting with X officials and examining at what stage it specifically violated and which Indian law has been violated.
Previous advisories sent to the social media by MeiTY are still valid, they added.

"Meity has not sent any notice to Grok or X. Meity is in talks with X and Grok to understand what law it is violating," a source said.

Media reports, citing sources, had earlier said that the IT Ministry is in touch with X over Grok and using Hindi slang in response to questions and comments.
Grok, an AI chatbot developed by xAI helps to answer user's questions and provide helpful insights, often with a dash of outside perspective on humanity, according to Grok. As per the chatbot its goal is to assist users.

The policies of the Government are aimed at ensuring an open, safe, trusted and accountable internet for users in the country.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, in January this year, organized a workshop on the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) to address stakeholder concerns regarding a safer internet. The event brought together GAC members, social media intermediaries, and senior government officials to discuss strengthening the grievance redressal framework under the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The government had urged social media intermediaries to act quickly against fake content to build public trust in grievance officers. It was also emphasized that GACs must work efficiently to resolve issues promptly, ensuring users can navigate the internet safely and with confidence. 

