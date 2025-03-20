BJP leader calls Congress a 'modern Muslim League' after Karnataka opposes Waqf Amendment Bill

Read Full Article

BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, labeling it a "modern Muslim League" under Rahul Gandhi's leadership. This criticism comes after the Karnataka Assembly passed a resolution against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

Bhandari accused the Congress of prioritizing vote bank politics over the welfare of both Hindus and Muslims. He pointed out that the party had objected to the Ram Mandir construction and remained silent on the Nagpur violence. In contrast, Bhandari claimed that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aims to benefit poor Muslims and farmers.

Also read: Karnataka rocked by honey trap scandal: Home Minister orders high-level probe into minister's shocking claim

"Under Rahul Gandhi, Congress has become a modern Muslim League, this is the same party that objected Ram Mandir...they did not speak against Nagpur violence...Waqf (Amendment) Bill is in the interest of poor Muslims and farmers...Karnataka Assembly has passed a resolution against Waqf (Amendment) Bill, from this, it is clear that Congress considers Hindus as second-class citizens and don't want the welfare of Muslims either, this is the policy of their vote bank politics...," Bhandari told ANI.

The Karnataka assembly passed a resolution against the union government's proposed legislation on Wednesday amidst protests from the Opposition.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 8, 2024, seeks to repeal the Mussalman Wakf Act, 1923, and amend the Waqf Act, 1995. The bill regulates waqf properties in India, ensuring their proper management and development.

Speaking on the development, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Prahlad Joshi slammed the Karnataka government over the proposed four per cent reservation for Muslims in public contracts and the resolution against Waqf Amendment Bill and accused the Congress of engaging in "appeasement politics."

Also read: 100% salary hike approved for Karnataka CM, ministers, MLAs

The minister accused the Congress government of being "lenient in cases related to PFI and SDPI".

Karnataka's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA BY Vijayendra criticised the resolution passed by the Karnataka assembly against the Waqf (Amendment) bill, saying that the CM Siddaramaiah-led government had "forcefully passed" it.

Earlier on March 19, Karnataka Leader of Opposition R Ashok had voiced strong objections to the resolution.

"We discussed Waqf issues for two days because all our temples and farmers' land have been acquired by the Waqf Board. Many government schools, which have existed for the last 60-70 years, have also been declared as Waqf properties. The Karnataka government is supporting Muslims because of votes," Ashok stated.

The resolution was tabled by the state's Law Minister, HK Patil.

Latest Videos