Rana Daggubati breaks silence on betting app row, calls endorsement 'fully legal'

Rana Daggubati's team refuted allegations of promoting illegal betting apps, stating his endorsement of skill-based games ended in 2017 and complied with legal regulations. Telangana police have filed an FIR against 25 celebrities over similar claims.
 

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 20, 2025, 9:02 PM IST

Following allegations that Rana Daggubati had promoted illegal betting apps, the actor's team issued a clarification on Thursday, saying that his endorsement is in "full compliance with the law."

In a statement, Rana's team clarified that the actor had entered into a contract with a company as a brand ambassador for skill-based games, which expires in 2017. His endorsement was strictly limited to regions where such games were legally permitted.

"This is to clarify that Rana Daggubati entered into a contract with a company to act as a brand ambassador for skill-based games, which expired in 2017. His endorsement was strictly limited to regions where online skill-based games were legally permitted. Rana Daggubati's legal team thoroughly reviews all partnerships before any agreements are made. After a careful legal review, he agreed to endorse the platform, ensuring full compliance with the law," the statement read.

Also read: FIR against Vijay Devarakonda, Rana Daggubati, 23 other celebrities for promoting illegal betting apps

"This press note is being issued to address any misconceptions and to confirm that Rana Daggubati's endorsement of a legal and skill-based gaming platform was fully compliant with the law. It is essential to highlight these online games, have been recognized by the Supreme Court of India as distinct from gambling.

The Court has ruled that these games are based on skill, not chance, and are therefore legally allowed," it added. The Telangana police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against 25 celebrities and influencers, including popular figures like Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, and Manchu Lakshmi, for allegedly promoting illegal betting and gambling apps through their social media platforms.

The FIR was filed at the Miyapur Police Station in Hyderabad following a complaint by 32-year-old businessman PM Phanindra Sarma.

In his complaint, Sarma claimed that during a conversation with youth in his community on March 16, he discovered many individuals had been influenced to invest their money in these gambling apps, which were heavily advertised by social media personalities.

