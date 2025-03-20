user
Odisha heatwave: Government reschedules school timings, classes to run from 6:30 am to 10:30 am

The Odisha government has rescheduled school timings for Classes 1 to 12 from 6:30 am to 10:30 am due to rising heatwave conditions. Schools must ensure drinking water availability and take precautionary measures to protect students.
 

Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Mar 20, 2025, 8:23 PM IST

Amid the intensifying heatwave conditions, the Odisha government has rescheduled school timings for all educational institutions under the School and Mass Education Department. As per the official notification issued by Commissioner-cum-Secretary Shalini Pandit, classes for students from Class 1 to Class 12 will now be held from 6:30 am to 10:30 am, effective immediately.

The move aims to protect students from extreme heat and ensure their well-being during the summer of 2025. Schools have also been directed to implement additional safety measures, including uninterrupted drinking water supply, repairing tube wells, and keeping sufficient ORS packets on hand for students in need.

The notification further instructs schools to restrict outdoor activities to prevent students from excessive heat exposure. Parents have been advised to send their children with adequately filled water bottles to school. Schools may also allocate time during class hours to provide heat-related precautionary instructions to students.

The government has authorized field officers to monitor heatwave conditions closely and modify school timings if required. This initiative is part of the government’s broader strategy to mitigate the impact of extreme summer temperatures on students.

