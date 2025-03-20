Karnataka rocked by honey trap scandal: Home Minister orders high-level probe into minister's shocking claim

Read Full Article

The Karnataka Home Minister, G Parameshwara, has ordered a high-level investigation into an alleged honey trap attempt on a state minister. Parameshwara made the announcement during the budget session discussion in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

This comes after Karnataka Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna alleged a honey trap attempt was made on him and called for an investigation into the matter. During the budget session discussion, Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal raised the issue, saying that an attempt had been made to trap the

Cooperation Minister in the state. "This is a bad culture. People's representatives are being blackmailed," he said. Since his name was mentioned, KN Rajanna responded, acknowledging the allegations. "Many people say Karnataka has become a CD and pen drive factory.

This is a serious allegation. It is being said that an influential minister from Tumakuru has been caught in a honey trap. The ones from Tumakuru are G Parameshwara and me," Rajanna said in the Legislative Assembly.

He further said, "I will file a complaint regarding this. The Home Minister must investigate this matter." The minister also claimed that those involved in making CDs and pen drives had honey-trapped 48 people across different political parties.

"They belong to two different political parties. This issue is not limited to our state--it extends to the national level, involving leaders from various political parties across the country. I won't respond to the allegations against me here. I will give a written complaint to the Home Minister. This must be investigated. Let it be revealed who the producers and directors behind this are. The public must know," Rajanna said.

"There are pen drives of 48 individuals from two parties. This is a dangerous menace. This is now a public issue. They attempted it on me too. I have evidence. I will file a complaint. Let it be revealed who is involved," he demanded.

Responding to this in the assembly, Home Minister G Parameshwara said that he will order a high-level investigation into the allegation.

"If we have to uphold the dignity of the House, this issue must be concluded appropriately. If Rajanna submits a written request, I will order a high-level investigation based on that. The truth must come out," he said in the Assembly.

Another Karnataka Minister, Satish Jarkiholi, also confirmed the honey trap attempt on a state minister, saying that while the attempt was made, it was unsuccessful.

"It is true that it was tried but did not succeed. This is not the first time this has happened in Karnataka; it has been happening for the last 20 years. Every party, Congress, BJP, and JDS, is a victim of this," Jarkiholi told ANI.

He further stated that a complaint should be filed and an investigation should be conducted into the matter. "We have demanded that a complaint be filed and an investigation be done... We have told the victim to come forward and file a complaint; only then can it be investigated, and the truth will come out," he added. Further responding to Jarkiholi's statement over the issue, BJP leader CT Ravi said that if Jarkiholi, who is a "prominent" leader, is making the statement, it must be 'true'.

"Satish Jarkiholi is one of the most senior leaders. He is one of the most prominent leaders. If he has made a statement, then it must be true...Who is the kingpin of honey trapping?... The one making the allegation is not a common man but a senior leader of the Congress government... So, a serious investigation should be conducted into this matter. I request the Chief Minister to form a special team to investigate this matter and get it investigated," CT Ravi told the media.

