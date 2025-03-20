Mohanlal's 'L2: Empuraan' trailer out, promises an intense political thriller

Read Full Article

The makers of Mohanlal starrer-'L2: Empuraan' have finally released its much-awaited trailer ahead of the film's theatrical release on March 27.

The 'Game of Thrones' actor Jerome Flynn is also set to make his Indian cinema debut with the film that has been shot in various international locations, as shown in its trailer.

After the massive success of its first instalment in 2019, the Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial 'L2: Empuraan' is one of the highly anticipated movies of 2025.

Apart from Mohanlal, the film also stars Tovino Thomas, Abhimanyu Singh, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier among others.

As per the trailer, the second part of the film delves into social-political drama with Mohanlal's character at the centre. Packed with intensity, the video is a cinematic spectacle with Mohanlal commanding larger than life screen presence as Khureshi-Ab'raam.

The film is expected to offer a gripping glimpse into Khureshi's past and showcase a power struggle within the political party.



Notably, 'L2: Empuraan' will become the first-ever Malayalam film to be released in IMAX. Apart from Malayalam, the film will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu languages.

Antony Perumbavoor and Gokulam Gopalan jointly produced this project under their respective banners Aashirvad Cinemas, and Sree Gokulam Movies.

Murali Gopy penned the story of the film.

Distribution rights of the film are secured by top players, Dil Raju's SVC Cinemas for the Telugu states, Anil Thadani's AA Films for North India, and Hombale Films for Karnataka.

Sree Gokulam Movies will handle distribution across Tamil Nadu.

