Feb 24, 2025, 10:02 AM IST

India News Today LIVE Updates on Feb 24: Delhi Assembly's first session begins today

india news today live breaking updates on politics sports cricket business technology auto february 24 2025

Stay updated with our LIVE Blog, bringing you real-time coverage of India's politics, sports, business, technology, auto and general news. Follow the latest developments and major events shaping the nation—all in one place.

10:02 AM IST

India News Today: 67-year-old man allegedly kills wife by slitting throat, dies by suicide in Thiruvananthapuram

In a shocking incident, 67-year-old Balachandran and his wife Jayakumari were found dead at their home in Vattappara's Kuttiyani of Thiruvananthapuram. According to neighbors, the couple had no history of serious disputes.

Read details HERE

9:31 AM IST

India News Today: Over half of the world's Sanatan devotees take holy dip, says CM Yogi

CM Yogi Adityanath visited Mahakumbh, emphasizing Sanatan Dharma's global impact and the participation of over 62 crore devotees. He lauded Kanchi Peeth's role in preserving Sanatan Dharma and pledged to enhance future Mahakumbh events.

Read details HERE

9:14 AM IST

India News Today: Kerala: 2 tribal lives claimed in elephant attack in Kannur's Aralam Farm; UDF, BJP observes hartal

Elephant attack in Kannur: The UDF and BJP have declared a hartal in Aralam panchayat following the tragic elephant attack that claimed the lives of an elderly tribal couple. Aralam Farm, a tribal resettlement area, has seen nearly 20 such deaths so far.

Read Full Story HERE

9:03 AM IST

Champions Trophy, IND vs PAK: Injury scare for Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami? Shreyas Iyer gives key update

Following India's win over Pakistan in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy, India batter Shreyas Iyer downplayed any concerns regarding the injury scares of skipper Rohit Sharma and pacer Mohammed Shami during the match.

Read details HERE

8:38 AM IST

India News Today: Bihar: 7 dead, several injured as truck and tempo collide in Patna

A tragic accident on Noora Bridge in Masaurhi, Patna, claimed seven lives and left several others injured late last night. According to the Masaurhi SDPO, a severe collision between a truck and a tempo caused both vehicles to fall off the bridge.

Read Full News HERE

 

8:23 AM IST

India News Today: Delhi SHOCKER: Man kills woman for refusing physical favours without money, body found in jute sack; arrested

Delhi Police arrest 50-year-old Keshav Prasad for murdering a young woman found dead in a public toilet in Ashok Vihar.

Read Full News HERE

8:22 AM IST

India News Today: Chhattisgarh: Naxal-hit Kerlapenda makes history as residents vote for the first time since 1947; WATCH

Residents of Kerlapenda village in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district cast their votes for the first time since Independence, marking a historic moment in the region. The milestone occurred during the third phase of voting on Sunday.

Read Full Story HERE

 

8:20 AM IST

India News Today: Delhi Assembly's first session under CM Rekha Gupta's leadership begins today

The first session of the eighth Delhi Legislative Assembly begins today. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will move a motion to nominate BJP MLA Vijender Gupta as Speaker.

Read Full Story HERE

 

