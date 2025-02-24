Toxic holy dip? Surge in skin infections among Maha Kumbh pilgrims raises alarm over Ganga, Yamuna pollution

Doctors in Ranchi report a surge in skin infections among Kumbh pilgrims, linking the outbreak to severe Ganga and Yamuna pollution. Alarming coliform levels, poor sanitation, and unhygienic conditions have raised serious health concerns over the holy dip.
 

Toxic holy dip? Surge in skin infections among Maha Kumbh pilgrims raises alarm over Ganga, Yamuna pollution ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Feb 24, 2025, 9:04 PM IST

Recent reports from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) warning about the deteriorating water quality of the Ganga and Yamuna during the Kumbh pilgrimage have found disturbing validation in Ranchi's medical corridors.

Dermatologists in the city are witnessing an unprecedented rise in skin-related ailments among pilgrims returning from Prayagraj, reports Times of India (TOI).

Doctors have reported a surge in cases of severe itching, rashes, and fungal infections, raising concerns over the environmental and health hazards posed by the polluted river waters. Dr Yashwant Lal, a dermatologist at Laxmi Clinic, noted, “We are seeing a significant increase in patients suffering from persistent itching and fungal infections. Prolonged exposure to damp clothing, unhygienic conditions, and shared facilities during the Mela seem to have exacerbated the problem.”

Also read: Yogi Adityanath slams Opposition's 'Maha Kumbh lies,' says they betray faith of 56 crore devotees (WATCH)

Ranjeet Kumar, a 57-year-old from Edaluhatu, Ranchi, recounted his ordeal: "Ever since I returned from the Kumbh Mela, I’ve been struggling with unbearable itching and red rashes. The prescribed medicines are taking time to work."

A CPCB report submitted to the NGT on February 3 painted a grim picture of water contamination. The coliform bacteria levels, an indicator of sewage and fecal contamination, exceeded permissible limits by 1,400 times in the Ganga and 660 times in the Yamuna at certain points. The CPCB’s safety threshold for bathing water is 500 MPN (Most Probable Number) per 100ml, but alarming measurements on January 19 showed 700,000 MPN/100ml in the Ganga and 330,000 MPN/100ml in the Yamuna, the TOI report said.

Health experts warn that the convergence of massive crowds, high humidity, inadequate sanitation, and dangerously contaminated water has created a breeding ground for infections. The once-revered holy dip, given the current pollution levels, may now be doing more harm than good. As thousands continue to take ritualistic plunges, the rising cases of skin diseases serve as a stark reminder of the urgent need for improved water management and sanitation measures.

Also read: Prayagraj scientist's research confirms Ganga's unique self-purification

