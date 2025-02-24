West Bengal Salary HIKE updates: Doctor's salary to increase by Rs. 15,000? Check HERE

Following the outrage over the rape and murder at RG Kar Medical College last year, the Chief Minister has taken a significant step by increasing doctors' salaries

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 24, 2025, 3:24 PM IST

The state was in turmoil after the rape and murder at RG Kar Medical College last year. At that time, Chief Minister and Health Minister Mamata Banerjee held a meeting with junior doctors

budget 2025
article_image2

And now, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met with the doctors again. Today, Monday, Mamata Banerjee held a meeting with doctors at Dhanadhanya Auditorium

article_image3

It is learned that after a long meeting with the doctors, the Chief Minister made a big announcement. Finally, the allowances and salaries of all government doctors in the state were increased at all levels

article_image4

Now that salary has been increased from 10 to 15 thousand rupees. Interns, PGT, house staff allowances increased by 10 thousand rupees

article_image5

And the monthly salary of resident doctors has been increased by 15 thousand rupees. And after hearing this good news, the doctors were overjoyed

article_image6

It is also learned from meeting sources that the salary of diploma senior residents has been increased. The salary of post graduate senior residents will increase from 70 thousand to 85 thousand

