Ghaziabad SHOCKER! Woman stripped, molested, tortured by in-laws over dowry, 6 held

Police have booked six members of a Ghaziabad-based family for allegedly stripping, molesting and torturing a 27-year-old woman over dowry in Uttar Pradesh.

Author
Shweta Kumari
Published: Feb 24, 2025, 4:37 PM IST

 

According to the woman's police complaint, she was married to a Ghaziabad-based diamond trader on July 7, 2022. Despite her family giving a substantial dowry at the time of the wedding, her in-laws remained unsatisfied. Their demands increased after she gave birth to a baby girl last year.

"They demanded Rs 10 lakh along with a luxury car, and life became unbearable," the woman recounted in her complaint.

The woman alleged her husband would routinely thrash her after getting drunk, egged on by his relatives. She also alleged he forced her into unnatural sexual acts while she faced constant threats from the family.

"My father had already given Rs 50 lakh, along with other valuables, at my wedding," she stated, yet the demands never ceased.

The situation worsened dramatically after the birth of her daughter on February 2, 2024. Her in-laws reportedly insisted on an additional Rs 10 lakh. When her father could only provide Rs 3 lakh, the cruelty intensified.

"On April 26 last year, I was stripped and molested. I couldn't endure it any longer and confided in my brother, who rescued me and took me back to my parents' home," she revealed.

Pilbhit SHO Pawan Pandey confirmed that six individuals, including the woman's husband, have been booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

