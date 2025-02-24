PM Modi gets felicitated with unique Makhana garland in Bihar's Bhagalpur (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday got felicitated with garland made of fox nuts (makhana) while he was on his Bhagalpur visit in Bihar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday got felicitated with garland made of fox nuts (makhana) while he was on his Bhagalpur visit in Bihar. PM Modi also released the 19th instalment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) in the state.

Bihar, which is the largest producer of Makhana, a superfood, has made it to the political arena with its recent mention in the Budget session this year, considering the assembly elections due later in the year.

PM Modi said, "Now Makhana has become a staple part of breakfast in cities across the country. Speaking personally, I eat makhana at least 300 out of 365 days a year. It is a superfood that we must now take to global markets. That’s why, in this year’s budget, the government has announced the formation of a Makhana Board for the benefit of makhana farmers".

In the Budget session, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had proposed to set up a Makhana Board in Bihar. "Makhana Board will be established in Bihar to improve production and processing of fox nut," she had said.

Meanhwile, independent MP Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav, has accused the state of neglecting the Seemanchal-Kosi region and called for a 'bandh' in his Purnea Lok Sabha constituency and nearby areas on Monday.

On Sunday, Yadav reiterated his demand for the establishment of a Makhana Board in Purnea and warned that, if necessary, they would block train traffic between Delhi, Purnea, and Katihar to press their cause.

