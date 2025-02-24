'We Hope...': Atishi Corners Delhi Govt over Mahila Samman Yojana

LoP Delhi Assembly Atishi spoke to ANI and said, 'We had asked for time from the Chief Minister for the last 2 days, we did not get time for 2 days and today we went to meet Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ji during the session and we told her that the promise made in the first cabinet, the guarantee given by Modi ji, that promise has been broken, that guarantee has been proved false. We hope that on 8th March, the first installment of Rs 2500 of Mahila Samman Yojana will definitely come into the account of every woman of Delhi.'