Even with the most advanced AI..: Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani on limitations of Artificial Intelligence

Nandan Nilekani emphasized that AI will never replace essential human qualities like leadership, creativity, and collaboration. He urged professionals to focus on adaptable skills and predicted significant AI advancements from India under the government's India AI Mission.

At a recent All India Management Association (AIMA) event, Infosys co-founder and chairman Nandan Nilekani underscored the irreplaceable nature of human qualities in an AI-driven world. He stated that while artificial intelligence will revolutionize industries, it cannot replicate core human attributes such as leadership, collaboration, empathy, and creativity.

"You can have the most advanced AI, but if you can't bring people together to collaborate effectively, progress remains impossible," Nilekani remarked.

He advised professionals to focus on adaptable skills rather than overly relying on technical expertise that may become obsolete. Highlighting first-principles thinking as an essential skill, he explained that AI functions in a structured, mechanistic way, whereas human reasoning allows for deeper, foundational analysis.

While acknowledging that AI will inevitably impact the job market, Nilekani dismissed fears of mass unemployment. "Certain tasks will be automated, and some jobs may change, but very few will completely disappear. AI will enhance human productivity and create roles we haven't even imagined yet," he stated.

Discussing India’s role in AI innovation, Nilekani expressed confidence in the country's technological progress. "With the government actively driving the India AI Mission, I believe we will witness the emergence of groundbreaking AI models from India in the coming year," he added.

