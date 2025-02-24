BJP's Vijender Gupta appointed Speaker of Delhi Legislative Assembly (WATCH)

Senior BJP leader Vijender Gupta has been appointed as the Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly. A former Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and a prominent face of the BJP in Delhi, Gupta has played a key role in the party’s strategy against the AAP-led government.

His appointment comes amid a shift in the political landscape of the capital, following recent developments in the assembly.

Ahead of taking oath as the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Vijender Gupta visited and offered prayers at a temple in Delhi.

Belonging to the Baniya community, Vijender Gupta secured his third consecutive win in the Rohini Assembly seat, defeating AAP’s Pradeep Mittal by over 37,000 votes. A seasoned politician, Gupta has previously served as the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Delhi BJP unit president and Councillor in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) since 1997.

