Kerala: PC George surrenders at Erattupetta court in hate speech case, remanded to police custody till 6 PM

Kottayam: PC George, who surrendered at the Erattupetta court in connection with the case following his controversial hate speech during a channel discussion, was promptly remanded to police custody until 6 PM today. Although George had previously informed the authorities that he would appear at the Erattupetta police station for questioning, he chose instead to surrender at the court in an attempt to seek bail. However, the court decided to remand him to police custody.

Following the court's decision, PC George was taken for a medical examination. He is scheduled to be presented before the court again at 6 PM, where a decision on his bail will be made after considering the police report.

When the case was reviewed by the court, the police submitted a report detailing the previous cases registered against George. He arrived at the court accompanied by BJP leaders, and BJP workers had been present at his house since morning. Although a protest march had been planned, the BJP chose not to proceed after receiving the police notice. The police had been searching for PC George for the past two days, and he had requested two days’ time to appear after the authorities moved to arrest him.

The case stems from anti-Muslim remarks George made during a channel debate on January 5, which led to a complaint filed by the Youth League Erattupetta Constituency Committee. Both the Kottayam Sessions Court and the High Court had earlier rejected George's anticipatory bail plea.

