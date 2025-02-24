Kerala: PC George surrenders at Erattupetta court in hate speech case, remanded to police custody till 6 PM

PC George surrendered in court following a hate speech case and was remanded to police custody. The court will decide on bail after reviewing the police report, which details previous cases against him.

Kerala: PC George surrenders at Erattupetta court in hate speech case, remanded to police custody till 6 PM dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
Published: Feb 24, 2025, 3:32 PM IST

Kottayam: PC George, who surrendered at the Erattupetta court in connection with the case following his controversial hate speech during a channel discussion, was promptly remanded to police custody until 6 PM today. Although George had previously informed the authorities that he would appear at the Erattupetta police station for questioning, he chose instead to surrender at the court in an attempt to seek bail. However, the court decided to remand him to police custody.

Also Read: Kerala: 67-year-old man allegedly kills wife by slitting throat, dies by suicide in Thiruvananthapuram

Following the court's decision, PC George was taken for a medical examination. He is scheduled to be presented before the court again at 6 PM, where a decision on his bail will be made after considering the police report.

When the case was reviewed by the court, the police submitted a report detailing the previous cases registered against George. He arrived at the court accompanied by BJP leaders, and BJP workers had been present at his house since morning. Although a protest march had been planned, the BJP chose not to proceed after receiving the police notice. The police had been searching for PC George for the past two days, and he had requested two days’ time to appear after the authorities moved to arrest him.

The case stems from anti-Muslim remarks George made during a channel debate on January 5, which led to a complaint filed by the Youth League Erattupetta Constituency Committee. Both the Kottayam Sessions Court and the High Court had earlier rejected George's anticipatory bail plea.

Also Read: Congress high command unhappy with Shashi Tharoor's interview; Rahul, Kharge hold talks with KC Venugopal

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Congress high command unhappy with Shashi Tharoor interview; Rahul gandhi, Kharge hold talks with KC Venugopal anr

Congress high command unhappy with Shashi Tharoor's interview; Rahul, Kharge hold talks with KC Venugopal

Kerala: 67-year-old man allegedly kills wife by slitting throat, dies by suicide in Thiruvananthapuram anr

Kerala: 67-year-old man allegedly kills wife by slitting throat, dies by suicide in Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala: Mizoram student stabbed to death by batchmate near college in Thiruvananthapuram; arrested anr

Kerala: Mizoram student stabbed to death by batchmate near college in Thiruvananthapuram; arrested

Kerala: 2 tribal lives claimed in elephant attack in Kannur's Aralam Farm; UDF, BJP observes hartal anr

Kerala: 2 tribal lives claimed in elephant attack in Kannur's Aralam Farm; UDF, BJP observes hartal

If party doesnt want me, I have other options: Shashi Tharoor MP issues stern warning to Congress dmn

"If party doesn’t want me, I have other options": Shashi Tharoor MP issues stern warning to Congress

Recent Stories

"Time is not on our side": UN warns nations as climate science meeting begin in China, US scientists absent dmn

"Time is not on our side": UN warns nations as climate science meeting begin in China, US scientists absent

Monster Hunter Wilds countdown begins: 5 games to satisfy your hunting cravings gcw

Monster Hunter Wilds countdown begins: 5 games to satisfy your hunting cravings

Using your phone on the toilet? You might be inviting this painful disease & other health risks shk

Using your phone on the toilet? You might be inviting this painful disease & other health risks

"Cricket has finished in Pakistan": Former player Ahmed Shehzad after team's loss to India in Champions Trophy dmn

"Cricket has finished in Pakistan": Former player Ahmed Shehzad after team's loss to India in Champions Trophy

PM Modi gets felicitated with unique Makhana garland in Bihar's Bhagalpur (WATCH) shk

PM Modi gets felicitated with unique Makhana garland in Bihar's Bhagalpur (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Sreeleela STUNS Fans with Adorable POUT Pics on Instagram!

Sreeleela STUNS Fans with Adorable POUT Pics on Instagram!

Video Icon
'We Hope...': Atishi Corners Delhi Govt over Mahila Samman Yojana

'We Hope...': Atishi Corners Delhi Govt over Mahila Samman Yojana

Video Icon
HIT 3 Teaser OUT! Nani and Sailesh Kolanu Bring High Octane COP DRAMA!

HIT 3 Teaser OUT! Nani and Sailesh Kolanu Bring High Octane COP DRAMA!

Video Icon
Trump Govt to ELIMINATE 1,600 USAID Jobs in US, Puts Key Staff on Leave! | Asianet Newsable

Trump Govt to ELIMINATE 1,600 USAID Jobs in US, Puts Key Staff on Leave! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Russia Launches War's 'Largest' Drone Attack on Ukraine

Russia Launches War's 'Largest' Drone Attack on Ukraine

Video Icon