IND vs PAK, Champions Trophy: Axar Patel reveals how he helped Virat Kohli complete his 51st ODI ton (WATCH)

Virat Kohli played a brilliant unbeaten innings of 100 off 107 balls to help India chase down the 242-run target set by Pakistan in 42.3 overs.

Team India all–rounder Axar Patel revealed how he helped his teammate and star batter Virat Kohli to reach his century during the Men in Blue’s six-wicket win against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, February 23.

Virat Kohli played a brilliant unbeaten innings of 100 off 107 balls to help India chase down the 242-run target set by Pakistan in 42.3 overs. Kohli was batting on 96 when India required just two runs to win the match and the star batter smashed boundary off Khusdil Shah’s delivery not only to complete his record-extending 51st ODI century but also to take the team past the finishing line. Axar Patel was Virat Kohli’s batting partner towards the end of the game.

Also read: IND vs PAK, Champions Trophy: Babar's form to Kohli's century - 5 key takeaways from India's win in clash

Axar Patel was adamant to give strike to Virat Kohli and ensured by taking a single off the second ball of the 43rd over, allowing Kohli the opportunity to reach his century against Pakistan in style. The star all-rounder revealed how he ensured that the former India captain completed his century before winding up the match.

Speaking to Sanjana Ganesan after India’s six-wicket win over Pakistan, Axar Patel stated he was doing calculations and permutations to help Virat Kohli reach his century in the high-stakes Champions Trophy 2025 clash. The all-rounder further added that he was ensuring that he did not edge the ball nor get dismissed before giving strike to Virat Kohli, as he wanted to make sure that the star batter had the chance to complete his century while securing India’s win.

“Towards the end of the game, I was also doing my own calculations for Virat Kohli’s century. I was hoping that I don't edge the ball or something. So, it was quite fun.” Axar said in a video posted by ICC on its Instagram handle.

Virat Kohli not only completed his century and finished off the game for Team India but also added another feather to his cap during the Champions Trophy 2025 clash. The 36-year-old completed 14,000 runs in his ODI career, making him just the third batter Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara to achieve this milestone in the history of the format.

Additionally, Kohli accomplished the feat of becoming the fastest batter to 14000 runs in ODI cricket, reaching the landmark in 287 innings. The legendary batter shattered his predecessor Sachin Tendulkar’s world record of 350 innings to complete the milestone.

Kohli’s ODI tally stands at 14,085 runs, including 51 centuries and 73 fifties, at an average of 58.20 in 299 matches.

Axar Patel lauds Virat Kohli’s fitness levels

Indian players experienced extreme humidity in Dubai in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. In Bangladesh’s opening match against India, Towhid Hridoy battled cramps to complete his century.

During India’s match against Pakistan, the Dubai’s temperature was reportedly between 27 degree to 31 degree Celsius and Virat Kohli, despite challenging conditions, showed incredible fitness levels by fielding throughout 50 overs and coming out to bat early after Rohit Sharma’s dismissal.

Axar Patel lauded Virat Kohli for maintaining such fitness levels as well as for the way he was running between the wickets in extreme humid conditions. He also relished the chance of witnessing Kohli finishing off the game for India with a century.

“I think it's the first time that I got the chance to witness from the dressing room, a high-pressure game where Virat has scored a century.” All-rounder said in the same ICC video.

“I had a lot of fun and the way he was running between the wickets after fielding for 50 overs, I think it is great how he has maintained that level of fitness," he added.

Also read: Virat Kohli's victory mantra REVEALED: What drives his dominance in high-pressure games?

Latest Videos