'Jhoot brigade, dapper EAM': Congress slams Centre, cites finance ministry report to counter US funding claims

The Congress on Monday cited the Union finance ministry's latest report to challenge the Centre's claims regarding US Agency for International Development (USAID) funding in India. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accused the government of spreading falsehoods, asserting that none of the seven projects listed in the finance ministry's report were linked to 'voter turnout.'

"None other than the Union finance ministry has thoroughly exposed the lies of the PM and his jhoot brigade, including his dapper External Affairs Minister," Ramesh posted on X. "As per the Finance Ministry’s annual report for 2023-24, USAID is implementing seven projects with the Indian government, amounting to approximately $750 million. Not a single one of these projects concerns voter turnout. ALL of them are in collaboration with and through the Union government," he added.

The controversy over USAID funding erupted after the Elon Musk-led DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) claimed to have canceled a $21 million grant to India, allegedly meant to boost voter participation. Former US President Donald Trump has repeatedly alleged that Joe Biden’s previous administration allocated $21 million to India for voter turnout, calling it a 'kickback scheme.'

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reacted to the claims, stating that the Trump administration's disclosures were 'concerning' and warranted investigation. He emphasized that USAID was permitted to operate in India under "good faith" and that any suggestion of bad faith activities was troubling.

According to the finance ministry’s report, India collaborated with USAID on seven projects worth $750 million. In the 2023-24 financial year, $97 million (around Rs 825 crore) was allocated for initiatives covering agriculture, forest and climate adaptation, water and sanitation, renewable energy, health, and disaster management. The report noted that the same projects had been funded in previous years, with approximately $70 million allocated in FY22 and FY21.

The ministry also highlighted that US bilateral development assistance to India began in 1951, primarily through USAID, totaling $17 billion across 555 projects over 73 years.

