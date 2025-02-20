comscore
Asianet Newsable
LIVE NOW

Feb 20, 2025, 11:18 AM IST

India News Today LIVE Updates on February 20: BJP's Rekha Gupta to take oath as Delhi CM

india news today live breaking updates on politics sports champions trophy economy crime february 25 2025 snt

Stay updated with our LIVE Blog, bringing you real-time coverage of India's politics, sports, economy, crime, and general news. Follow the latest political developments and major events shaping the nation—all in one place.

11:18 AM IST

India News Today LIVE: Mumbaikars lose money to fraudsters posing as Maha Kumbh organizers; Here's how

Scammers are exploiting the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, UP, by using fake websites, fraudulent bank accounts, and false promises of VIP tents and helicopter rides to dupe pilgrims.

Read full story HERE

10:59 AM IST

India News Today LIVE: Vijender Gupta likely to take over as Delhi Speaker, Mohan Singh Bisht as Deputy

BJP leader Vijender Gupta is likely to be appointed as the Speaker of the Delhi Assembly, while Mohan Singh Bisht is expected to become the Deputy Speaker, according to sources.

Read full story HERE

10:49 AM IST

India News today: Rekha Gupta's old video vandalising podium & mic inside MCD office goes VIRAL ahead of oath ceremony (WATCH)

A day after BJP announced Shalimar Bagh MLA Rekha Gupta as the new Chief Minister of Delhi on Wednesday, an old video of her is now going viral on social media.

Read full story HERE

10:31 AM IST

India News Today: Asteroid 2024 YR4 may hit Earth in 2032 & Indian cities are at risk. NASA warns of potential impact zones

In late December 2023, an asteroid named 2024 YR4 was discovered, and now it's creating waves in the scientific community. Experts are paying close attention to its path due to the possibility that it could strike Earth in 2032.

Read full story HERE

10:24 AM IST

India News Today LIVE updates: India gears up to become global aerospace powerhouse with expanding fleets

Factors such as rising passenger numbers, continuous R&D investments, fuel efficiency improvements, and the emergence of electric and hybrid propulsion technologies are driving market growth.

Read full story HERE

10:23 AM IST

Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs BAN: Shami opens up on 'tough' comeback from injury

Mohammed Shami reflects on his tough injury comeback ahead of India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash against Bangladesh, driven by resilience and a passion to represent his country.

Read full story HERE

10:22 AM IST

India News Today: Bengaluru woman texts doctor on WhatsApp, asks for pills to kill mother-in-law, later claims suicide intent

A Bengaluru-based doctor was left shocked after he received a WhatsApp message from an unknown woman requesting medication to kill her mother-in-law.

Read full story HERE

10:21 AM IST

India News today LIVE: Congress' Alka Lamba shares nostalgic photo from 1995 DUSU days with Rekha Gupta

The photo, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Congress leader Alka Lamba, shows the two leaders taking oath together as office bearers of Delhi University Students Union (DUSU). Read full story HERE

10:20 AM IST

India New LIVE updates: Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta calls appointment a miracle

BJP leader Rekha Gupta, chosen as Delhi's Chief Minister-designate, calls her appointment a "miracle" and a "new chapter" for women in politics. She pledges accountability for corruption and expresses gratitude to the party leadership for their trust.

Read full story HERE

11:18 AM IST:

Scammers are exploiting the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, UP, by using fake websites, fraudulent bank accounts, and false promises of VIP tents and helicopter rides to dupe pilgrims.

Read full story HERE

10:59 AM IST:

BJP leader Vijender Gupta is likely to be appointed as the Speaker of the Delhi Assembly, while Mohan Singh Bisht is expected to become the Deputy Speaker, according to sources.

Read full story HERE

10:49 AM IST:

A day after BJP announced Shalimar Bagh MLA Rekha Gupta as the new Chief Minister of Delhi on Wednesday, an old video of her is now going viral on social media.

Read full story HERE

10:31 AM IST:

In late December 2023, an asteroid named 2024 YR4 was discovered, and now it's creating waves in the scientific community. Experts are paying close attention to its path due to the possibility that it could strike Earth in 2032.

Read full story HERE

10:24 AM IST:

Factors such as rising passenger numbers, continuous R&D investments, fuel efficiency improvements, and the emergence of electric and hybrid propulsion technologies are driving market growth.

Read full story HERE

10:23 AM IST:

Mohammed Shami reflects on his tough injury comeback ahead of India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash against Bangladesh, driven by resilience and a passion to represent his country.

Read full story HERE

10:22 AM IST:

A Bengaluru-based doctor was left shocked after he received a WhatsApp message from an unknown woman requesting medication to kill her mother-in-law.

Read full story HERE

10:21 AM IST:

The photo, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Congress leader Alka Lamba, shows the two leaders taking oath together as office bearers of Delhi University Students Union (DUSU). Read full story HERE

10:20 AM IST:

BJP leader Rekha Gupta, chosen as Delhi's Chief Minister-designate, calls her appointment a "miracle" and a "new chapter" for women in politics. She pledges accountability for corruption and expresses gratitude to the party leadership for their trust.

Read full story HERE

Top Stories
Korean Drama: The Unique Release Plan for IU and Park Bo Gum's "When Life Gives You Tangerines" MEG

Korean Drama: The Unique Release Plan for IU and Park Bo Gum's "When Life Gives You Tangerines"

Who is Alekha Advani? Meet Aadar Jain's wife, Kareena Kapoor's sister-in-law RBA

Who is Alekha Advani? Meet Aadar Jain's wife, Kareena Kapoor's sister-in-law

The Last of Us' season 2: When and where to watch HBO's critically acclaimed drama series RBA

'The Last of Us' season 2: When and where to watch HBO's critically acclaimed drama series

8 fashion hacks every man should know

8 fashion hacks every man should know

Cipla to Lincoln: Top 3 pharma stocks to buy for short-term gains NTI

Cipla to Lincoln: Top 3 pharma stocks to buy for short-term gains

Top Videos
Kejriwal Lookalike MOCKS AAP Outside BJP Office! #delhicm

Kejriwal Lookalike MOCKS AAP Outside BJP Office! #delhicm

Trump Confident After Ukraine Talks, Possible Putin Meeting Soon!

Trump Confident After Ukraine Talks, Possible Putin Meeting Soon!

World News Wrap | US-Russia Talks Begin; Canada Toronto Plane Crash, and More

World News Wrap | US-Russia Talks Begin; Canada Toronto Plane Crash, and More

World Pulse | Fort Knox Gold: Elon Musk Smells a Rat? Is $425 Billion in Gold GONE?

World Pulse | Fort Knox Gold: Elon Musk Smells a Rat? Is $425 Billion in Gold GONE?

Infographic Hub | Australia’s Great Barrier Reef in DANGER! UN Warns of Extinction

Infographic Hub | Australia’s Great Barrier Reef in DANGER! UN Warns of Extinction

Trending News

Korean Drama: The Unique Release Plan for IU and Park Bo Gum's "When Life Gives You Tangerines" MEG

Korean Drama: The Unique Release Plan for IU and Park Bo Gum's "When Life Gives You Tangerines"

The Last of Us' season 2: When and where to watch HBO's critically acclaimed drama series RBA

'The Last of Us' season 2: When and where to watch HBO's critically acclaimed drama series

NerdWallet Stock Gains After The Closing Bell On Q4 Revenue Beat: Retail’s Elated

NerdWallet Stock Gains After The Closing Bell On Q4 Revenue Beat: Retail’s Elated

Popular Categories

    Select Language

    © Copyright 2025 Asianxt Digital Technologies Private Limited (Formerly known as Asianet News Media & Entertainment Private Limited) | All Rights Reserved