India News Today LIVE Updates on February 20: BJP's Rekha Gupta to take oath as Delhi CM

11:18 AM IST
India News Today LIVE: Mumbaikars lose money to fraudsters posing as Maha Kumbh organizers; Here's how
Scammers are exploiting the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, UP, by using fake websites, fraudulent bank accounts, and false promises of VIP tents and helicopter rides to dupe pilgrims.
10:59 AM IST
India News Today LIVE: Vijender Gupta likely to take over as Delhi Speaker, Mohan Singh Bisht as Deputy
BJP leader Vijender Gupta is likely to be appointed as the Speaker of the Delhi Assembly, while Mohan Singh Bisht is expected to become the Deputy Speaker, according to sources.
10:49 AM IST
India News today: Rekha Gupta's old video vandalising podium & mic inside MCD office goes VIRAL ahead of oath ceremony (WATCH)
A day after BJP announced Shalimar Bagh MLA Rekha Gupta as the new Chief Minister of Delhi on Wednesday, an old video of her is now going viral on social media.
10:31 AM IST
India News Today: Asteroid 2024 YR4 may hit Earth in 2032 & Indian cities are at risk. NASA warns of potential impact zones
In late December 2023, an asteroid named 2024 YR4 was discovered, and now it's creating waves in the scientific community. Experts are paying close attention to its path due to the possibility that it could strike Earth in 2032.
10:24 AM IST
India News Today LIVE updates: India gears up to become global aerospace powerhouse with expanding fleets
Factors such as rising passenger numbers, continuous R&D investments, fuel efficiency improvements, and the emergence of electric and hybrid propulsion technologies are driving market growth.
10:23 AM IST
Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs BAN: Shami opens up on 'tough' comeback from injury
Mohammed Shami reflects on his tough injury comeback ahead of India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash against Bangladesh, driven by resilience and a passion to represent his country.
10:22 AM IST
India News Today: Bengaluru woman texts doctor on WhatsApp, asks for pills to kill mother-in-law, later claims suicide intent
A Bengaluru-based doctor was left shocked after he received a WhatsApp message from an unknown woman requesting medication to kill her mother-in-law.
10:21 AM IST
India News today LIVE: Congress' Alka Lamba shares nostalgic photo from 1995 DUSU days with Rekha Gupta
The photo, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Congress leader Alka Lamba, shows the two leaders taking oath together as office bearers of Delhi University Students Union (DUSU).
1995 की यह यादगार तस्वीर - जब मैंने और रेखा गुप्ता ने एक साथ शपथ ग्रहण की थी-— Alka Lamba 🇮🇳 (@LambaAlka) February 19, 2025
मैंने @nsui से दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय छात्र संघ (DUSU) #अध्यक्ष पद पर जीत हासिल की थी और रेखा ने #ABVP से #महासचिव पद पर जीत हासिल की थी- रेखा गुप्ता को बधाई और शुभकामनाएँ.
दिल्ली को चौथी महिला… pic.twitter.com/csM1Rmwu9y
10:20 AM IST
India New LIVE updates: Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta calls appointment a miracle
BJP leader Rekha Gupta, chosen as Delhi's Chief Minister-designate, calls her appointment a "miracle" and a "new chapter" for women in politics. She pledges accountability for corruption and expresses gratitude to the party leadership for their trust.
