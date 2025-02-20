India's Got Latent row: Centre urges OTT platforms to follow code of ethics, age-based content rules

Social media channels and OTT websites were warned to follow the Code of Ethics prescribed in the IT Rules (2021) and ensure critical self-regulation, as well as implement "access control for 'A' rated content" to avoid children consuming inappropriate content.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) on Wednesday advised over-the-top (OTT) platforms to strictly adhere to and comply with the Information Technology (IT) Rules 2021. The government advisory urged platforms to adhere to the guidelines governing age-based content classification and limitations on obscene and vulgar material. The MIB has issued its second advisory for OTT platforms in the last two months.

The notification from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry comes amid a row over 'obscene' remarks made by YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia during an episode of stand-up comedy show 'India's Got Latent'. The episode in question was on YouTube till the government ordered its removal.

The latest advisory states, "This Ministry has received references from Hon’ble Members of Parliament, representations from statutory organizations and public grievances regarding alleged spread of obscene, pornographic and vulgar content published by certain publishers of online curated content (OTT platforms) and Social Media."

It further read, "It is advised that the OTT platforms adhere to the various provisions of applicable laws, and the Code of Ethics prescribed under IT Rules, 2021 while publishing content on their platforms, including stricter adherence to the age-based classification of content prescribed under the Code of Ethics. Further, Self-regulatory Bodies of OTT platforms are requested to take appropriate proactive action for violation of Code of Ethics by the platforms."

This comes days after the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology and Communications brought up the controversy regarding content creator Ranveer Allahbadia at a meeting. The ministry added that it has received concerns from Honorable Members of Parliament, statutory bodies, and the general public about content on OTT platforms that spreads obscene, pornographic, and vulgar information.

India's Got Latent row

The controversy erupted after Allahbadia's comments on "parents and sex" on Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent sparked outrage, leading to police action in multiple states.

Multiple FIRs were filed against Allahbadia and others across states over a comment he made about parents being intimate. He then petitioned the Supreme Court to consolidate all of the FIRs filed against him.

While the Supreme Court granted him an interim reprieve from arrest, it also harshly criticised him for his remarks, stating that "no one has the license to speak whatever they want against the norms of society in the name of freedom of speech".

