Rekha Gupta takes oath as 4th woman Delhi CM, Parvesh Verma sworn-in as minister at Ramlila Maidan (WATCH)

BJP's Rekha Gupta on Thursday took oath as Delhi Chief Minister in a grand ceremony at Ramlila Maidan. Lt Governor VK Saxena administered her oath of office. Gupta, a three-time councillor from Shalimar Bagh, will lead the party’s government in the capital, marking the BJP’s return to power in Delhi after 27 years. She will be the fourth woman to hold the top post after Sushma Swaraj (BJP), Sheila Dikshit (Congress) and Atishi (AAP). Parvesh Verma was sworn-in as a minister of Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other Union Ministers and NDA Chief Ministers attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Multiple party leaders, including union ministers and CMs of neighbouring states, were also present. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Delhi LG VK Saxena, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha, Rajasthan Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa and other leaders also arrived at Ramlila Maidan earlier today.

The cabinet includes Pravesh Verma (Jaat), Manjinder Sirsa (Sikh), Ashish Sood (Punjabi), Pankaj Kumar Singh (Purvanchali), Ravinder Singh Indraj (Dalit) and Kapil Mishra (Purvanchali and Brahmin).

Speaking to the media after being chosen as Delhi CM, Gupta said that it is a "miracle" and a "new chapter" marking the beginning of a transformative chapter for women in politics. She vowed to hold corrupt individuals accountable, asserting that they will have to answer for every rupee misused.

"It is a miracle, it is a new motivation and a new chapter. If I can be the CM, this means ways are open for all the women... Anyone who has been corrupt will have to give an account of each and every rupee," she said.

Further, she expressed gratitude to the Bharatiya Janata Party's high command for trusting her to govern the national capital.

"It is a huge responsibility. I thank PM Modi and BJP high command for having faith in me... I will fulfil my responsibility with utmost honesty... My first priority is to complete all the commitments our party has made, and the second priority is that all our 48 MLAs will work as a team Modi. I never thought I would be a CM of Delhi," Rekha Gupta said.

BJP on Wednesday finalized Rekha Gupta as Delhi Chief Minister, marking the party's return to power in the national capital after 27 years. Rekha Gupta, a veteran RSS leader, emerged victorious from Shalimar Bagh.

Gupta was unanimously elected as the BJP legislative party leader in a meeting at the Delhi BJP office, where her name was proposed by MLAs Parvesh Verma, Satish Upadhyay and Vijender Gupta—who were also seen as contenders for the post. Following her election, she met Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena at Raj Niwas and formally staked her claim to form the government. Saxena welcomed her with a bouquet and approved the swearing-in ceremony.

