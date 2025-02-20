IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025: Towhid Hridoy lauded for completing his century while battling cramps

Towhid Hridoy's century helped Bangladesh post a total of 228 in their first Champions Trophy 2025 match against India in Dubai.

IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025: Towhid Hridoy lauded for completing his century while battling cramps HRD
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
Published: Feb 20, 2025, 6:56 PM IST

Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy’s resilience and grit were on display during the team’s opening Group A match of the Champions Trophy 2025 against India at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday, February 20. 

Towhid Hridoy walked to bat when Bangladesh were at 26/3 after dismissals of Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. The side further collapsed to 35/5 after the wickets of Tanzid Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim. Towhid Hridoy was joined by Jaker Ali at the crease. Ali got reprieve after Rohit Sharma’s huge blunder at the slip that denied Axar Patel’s hat-trick of wickets. This eventually proved costly for India as Hridoy and Jaker stepped up for Bangladesh in crucial situations. 

Also read: IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025: Shami completes 200 ODI wickets, shatters Agarkar's Indian record

The pair formed a crucial 159-run partnership for the sixth wicket until Jaker Ali was dismissed for 69 at 189/6. Thereafter, Towhid Hridoy anchored the innings and took the team past 200-run mark. However, the Bangladesh batter suffered a sudden cramps on his left hamstring. Despite the cramps taking a toll on him, Hridoy continued to carry on his innings and completed his maiden ODI century in 114 balls. He received a standing ovation from the Bangladesh dressing room as well as from the spectators at the stadium for his resilient century. 

The netizens could not stop heaping praise on Towhid Hridoy as he battled severe cramps on his left hamstring to complete his century. Taking to their X handle (formerly Twitter), the fans called it a well-deserved century because not only did he battle cramps but also stepped up for Bangladesh when he was needed the most in a precarious situation. 

Here’s how netizens reacted to Towhid Hridoy’s fighting century 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit completes 11000 ODI runs, surpasses Tendulkar in Indian record list HRD

IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit completes 11000 ODI runs, surpasses Tendulkar in record list

Spain ex-football chief found guilty of sexual assault for forced kiss on Jenni Hermoso, fined 10,800 euros snt

Spain's ex-football chief found guilty of sexual assault for forced kiss on Jenni Hermoso, fined 10,800 euros

Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs BAN: Shami completes 200 ODI wickets, shatters Agarkars Indian record HRD

IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025: Shami completes 200 ODI wickets, shatters Agarkar's Indian record

Champions Trophy, IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma trolled after dropping Axar Patel's hat-trick ball catch (WATCH) HRD

Champions Trophy, IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma trolled after dropping Axar Patel's hat-trick ball catch (WATCH)

IND vs PAK: Massive blow for Pakistan! Fakhar Zaman ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025 with back injury HRD

IND vs PAK: Massive blow for Pakistan! Fakhar Zaman ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025 with back injury

Recent Stories

Targa Reports Record Q4 Adjusted Operating Profit, But Revenue Falls Short Of Street Expectations: Retail Gets More Bearish

Targa Reports Record Q4 Adjusted Operating Profit, But Revenue Falls Short Of Street Expectations: Retail Gets More Bearish

Microsoft Stock Trends On Stocktwits After CEO Satya Nadella Unveils Majorana 1 Quantum Computing Chip: Retail’s Exuberant

Microsoft Stock Trends On Stocktwits After CEO Satya Nadella Unveils Majorana 1 Quantum Computing Chip: Retail’s Exuberant

IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit completes 11000 ODI runs, surpasses Tendulkar in Indian record list HRD

IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit completes 11000 ODI runs, surpasses Tendulkar in record list

WWE: Asuka to Bronson Reed, superstars currently injured and return expectations dmn

WWE: Asuka to Bronson Reed, superstars currently injured and return expectations

Trump signals potential new trade deal with China, praises Xi Jinping ddr

Trump signals potential new trade deal with China, praises Xi Jinping

Recent Videos

Rahul Gandhi's EMOTIONAL Prayers in Rae Bareli & Constituency Tour!

Rahul Gandhi's EMOTIONAL Prayers in Rae Bareli & Constituency Tour!

Video Icon
VIRAL VIDEO: Shocking Elevator Dispute Between Woman and Child Over Pet Dog in Greater Noida!

VIRAL VIDEO: Shocking Elevator Dispute Between Woman and Child Over Pet Dog in Greater Noida!

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Sets VISION for ‘Viksit Delhi,’ Plans AARTI at Yamuna Ghat Before Cabinet Meet!

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Sets VISION for ‘Viksit Delhi,’ Plans AARTI at Yamuna Ghat Before Cabinet Meet!

Video Icon
Man JUMPS OFF Truck Just in Time, Escapes Major Mishap! #viralvideo

Man JUMPS OFF Truck Just in Time, Escapes Major Mishap! #viralvideo

Video Icon
Rekha Gupta’s Journey: Proud Son TRIBUTES to Delhi’s New CM!

Rekha Gupta’s Journey: Proud Son TRIBUTES to Delhi’s New CM!

Video Icon