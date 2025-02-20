IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025: Towhid Hridoy lauded for completing his century while battling cramps

Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy’s resilience and grit were on display during the team’s opening Group A match of the Champions Trophy 2025 against India at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday, February 20.

Towhid Hridoy walked to bat when Bangladesh were at 26/3 after dismissals of Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. The side further collapsed to 35/5 after the wickets of Tanzid Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim. Towhid Hridoy was joined by Jaker Ali at the crease. Ali got reprieve after Rohit Sharma’s huge blunder at the slip that denied Axar Patel’s hat-trick of wickets. This eventually proved costly for India as Hridoy and Jaker stepped up for Bangladesh in crucial situations.

The pair formed a crucial 159-run partnership for the sixth wicket until Jaker Ali was dismissed for 69 at 189/6. Thereafter, Towhid Hridoy anchored the innings and took the team past 200-run mark. However, the Bangladesh batter suffered a sudden cramps on his left hamstring. Despite the cramps taking a toll on him, Hridoy continued to carry on his innings and completed his maiden ODI century in 114 balls. He received a standing ovation from the Bangladesh dressing room as well as from the spectators at the stadium for his resilient century.

The netizens could not stop heaping praise on Towhid Hridoy as he battled severe cramps on his left hamstring to complete his century. Taking to their X handle (formerly Twitter), the fans called it a well-deserved century because not only did he battle cramps but also stepped up for Bangladesh when he was needed the most in a precarious situation.

Here’s how netizens reacted to Towhid Hridoy’s fighting century

