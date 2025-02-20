Is MS Dhoni retiring after IPL 2025? Ex-CSK captain drops a BIG hint about his future plans

MS Dhoni was retained as an uncapped player by Chennai Super Kings for INR 4 crore ahead of the IPL 2025

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni has revealed about his future plans after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter will return to cricketing action in the upcoming IPL season, where Chennai Super Kings will begin their campaign against long-time rivals Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium or famously known Chepauk Stadium on March 23. After CSK's exit from the league stage of the IPL 2024, there were speculations that Dhoni might announce his retirement from cricket. However, the speculations and rumours were put to rest after the Chennai-based franchise retained their stalwart for INR 4 crore ahead of the mega IPL 2025 auction. In the upcoming season of the cash-rich T20 league, MS Dhoni will feature as an uncapped as he retired from international cricket five years ago. With MS Dhoni set to play his 18th season of his IPL career this year, there are speculations and rumours about his future, especially whether the CSK stalwart will retire after the IPL 2025.

Speaking during the launch of an event in Mumbai, MS Dhoni stated that he has been enjoying cricket after retiring from his international career, while recalling how he enjoyed playing the game when he was in school. “I've retired since 2019, so it will be quite some time. What I've been doing in the meantime is I just want to enjoy cricket for the last, whatever few years, you know, I will be able to play.” Ex-CSK captain said as quoted by PTI. “I want to enjoy it, how I did as a child when I was in school. When I lived in a colony, 4 o'clock (in the afternoon) was sports time, so we'll go and play cricket more often than not.” he added.

MS Dhoni made his international debut for Team India in 2004 and went on to establish his name as one of the greatest players to have produced for Team India. As a captain, Dhoni led the Men in Blue to 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy titles, making him the first captain to win three ICC tournaments. Dhoni’s last appearance in international cricket was in the 2019 semifinal against New Zealand, where the Men in Blue lost by 18 runs while chasing a 240-run target. Dhoni’s international career started and ended with a run-out.

After retiring from international cricket, MS Dhoni has continued to ply his trade for Chennai Super Kings, where has been a pivotal figure in the growth and popularity of the franchise over the last several years. Under the leadership of Dhoni, CSK clinched a record-equalling fifth IPL title in 2021. With this, MS Dhoni became the joint-most successful captain alongside ex-Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma in the history of Indian Premier League.

MS Dhoni stated that his dream was always to perform for India at international cricket, something he believes that not everyone gets that opportunity. Former India captain, the country would always come first for him rather than winning laurels. “For me as a cricketer, I always wanted to perform for the Indian cricket team because I've said that in the past also, that not everybody gets a chance to represent the country.” Dhoni said. “For us as cricketers, whenever we went on to the big stage or whenever we were touring, there was a chance for us to win laurels for the country and so for me it was the country that always came first.” he added.

MS Dhoni had always offered some advice to young cricketers, stating that they need to figure out what is good for them and prioritize things that matter the most. “You always need to figure out what is good for you. When I was playing, I made sure that cricket was a whole for me — nothing else mattered. What time I had to sleep? What time did I had to get up? What impact it had on (my) cricket, that was the most important thing.” former India skipper added. “You know, all the friendships, the fun, all those can happen later. There is a right time for everything and I felt if you are able to recognise that, that's the best thing you can do (for yourself).” he concluded.

MS Dhoni is currently the second leading run-getter for Chennai Super Kings in IPL, amassing 5118 runs, including 22 fifties, at an average of 39.06 in 158 matches. In the last IPL season, the former Chennai Super Kings played all the matches despite knee injury and amassed 161 runs at an average of 53.67 in 14 matches. Dhoni will look to lift his sixth IPL title to become a player with the most triumphs in the history of the tournament.

