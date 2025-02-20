Champions Trophy 2025: Bumrah's wife provides update on pacer's fitness ahead of IND vs BAN clash (WATCH)

Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 due to lower back injury and Harshit Rana was added to the squad as his replacement.

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s wife Sanjana Ganesan has provided a massive update on his fitness ahead of the Men in Blue’s Champions Trophy 2025 opening match against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday, February 20.

Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 due to lower back injury and Harshit Rana was added to the squad as his replacement. He was included in the preliminary squad despite the uncertainty over his participation in the marquee event, but a day before the submission of the final roster to the International Cricket Council (ICC), the BCCI officially confirmed that the pace spearhead would not be available for the entire tournament.

While taking the interviews of Bangladesh players ahead of their clash against India, Sanjana Ganesan was inquired by an all-rounder Mehidy Hasan about Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness. She stated that the pacer is doing well and has begun training at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

““He is okay. He is training at the NCA.” Bumrah’s wife said in a video posted by ICC on Instagram

Jasprit Bumrah sustained a back injury in the first innings of the Sydney Test and immediately left the venue for hospital for the scans. The 31-year-old did not bowl in the second innings, which proved to be costly for India as they lost the series 1-3 to Australia as well as failed to defend their Border Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in 10 years.

The pacer was ruled out of the ODI series against England. After a few weeks of rest, Bumrah checked in at the NCA for rehabilitation and recovery. NCA medical head Nitin Patel submitted the report of the scans to the BCCI selection committee, where it was reportedly revealed that injury was not serious, however, the BCCI selector did not want to take risk with his injury.

‘Jasprit Bumrah is very dangerous bowler’: Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz hailed Jasprit Bumrah as a ‘very dangerous’ bowler as he dismissed him twice. He hilariously said that Bangladesh are happy that Bumrah is not playing the tournament, adding that everyone respects him.

“He is a very different bowler and very dangerous, uff! He is not coming here. We are very happy!.” Mehidy said.

“He is very dangerous. Everybody respects him. Every better. I got out against him two times. He has improved a lot. He bowls both ways," he added.

This was not the first time Jasprit Bumrah missed a major tournament. He also missed the 2022 Asia Cup, 2022, and the World Test Championship final in 2023 due to back injury.

