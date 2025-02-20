Is Parvesh Verma Delhi's new Deputy CM or just Cabinet Minister? Oath-ceremony sparks confusion (WATCH)

Parvesh Verma’s oath-taking sparked confusion as many expected him to be Deputy CM after defeating Arvind Kejriwal. However, Verma has been sworn in only as a cabinet minister.

The oath-taking ceremony in Delhi has led to confusion regarding Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma's role in the new government. While many anticipated his appointment as Deputy Chief Minister, Verma was sworn in solely as a cabinet minister.

Speculations and expectations

Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, the BJP MLA from New Delhi, grabbed headlines after his stunning victory over AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in the recent elections—a win hailed as a giant-killing feat. This triumph sparked widespread speculation about his elevation to a top leadership role, with many expecting him to be named Chief Minister.

However, the BJP leadership selected Rekha Gupta, a first-time MLA from Shalimar Bagh, for the Chief Minister's post. Subsequently, reports emerged suggesting Verma would assume the role of Deputy Chief Minister.

Oath ceremony and the confusion

During the oath ceremony held at Ramlila Maidan, Rekha Gupta was officially sworn in as Delhi's Chief Minister. Alongside her, six BJP MLAs, including Parvesh Verma, took oaths as cabinet ministers. The absence of a formal announcement regarding the Deputy Chief Minister position led to widespread assumptions and reports that Verma had been appointed to the role. However, official records confirm that he was inducted as a cabinet minister without the Deputy Chief Minister designation.

Parvesh Verma on Cabinet duties

Addressing the media post-ceremony, Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma emphasized his commitment to the party and his readiness to serve in any capacity assigned to him. He stated, "I am a disciplined worker of the party. Whatever responsibility is given to me, I will fulfill it diligently." This statement reflects his dedication to the party's objectives and his flexibility regarding his role within the government.

Parvesh Verma has been sworn in as a cabinet minister, and any future changes to his position will depend on official announcements from the Delhi government.

Parvesh Verma's political journey

Parvesh Verma, son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma and nephew of ex-North Delhi Mayor Azad Singh, began his political career in 2013 by winning the Mehrauli Assembly seat against then-Speaker Yoganand Shastri. He advanced to national politics in 2014, securing the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat, and was re-elected in 2019. Known for his controversial remarks, Verma faced a 24-hour campaign ban in 2020 for allegedly calling Arvind Kejriwal a "terrorist." In the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, he contested from the New Delhi constituency, defeating Kejriwal by over 4,000 votes.

