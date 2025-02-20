Email threatens to bomb Eknath Shinde’s car, Mumbai Police launches investigation

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police received a chilling email on Thursday, threatening to bomb the car of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde. The email was sent to two police stations - Goregaon and JJ Marg - and Mumbai's Deputy Commissioner of Police has confirmed that an investigation is underway.

As authorities scramble to assess the credibility of the threat, security agencies are taking necessary measures to ensure Shinde's safety.

The police are working to identify the source of the email and determine the motivations behind the threat. In the meantime, Shinde's security detail has been beefed up as a precautionary measure.

Further details are awaited.

