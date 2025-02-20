From first to latest: Women CMs of Delhi before Rekha Gupta

India News
Rekha Gupta will be sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Delhi today, i.e., February 20. She recently won the Shalimar Bagh seat in the Delhi Assembly elections.
Once again, Delhi will be commanded by a female Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta. But do you know how many female CMs have been in Delhi before and who was the first?
The very first woman CM to hold the post of Delhi CM was BJP's late Sushma Swaraj, who took oath as CM in 1998. She is remembered as a dynamic leader.
Congress's Sheila Dikshit became the second woman CM of Delhi, whose record no one has been able to break so far. Sheila Dikshit became Delhi CM 3 times.
As Delhi CM, Congress's Sheila Dikshit's first term was 1998-2003, the second was 2003-2008, and the third term was 2008-2013. She remained Delhi CM for 15 years.
Although Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal became Delhi CM 3 times, he could not complete his term, due to which the record of former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit could not be broken.
Atishi, of the Aam Aadmi Party, became the third woman CM of Delhi, whose term was from 2024-2025.
After Atishi, Delhi has now got its fourth woman Chief Minister, whose name is Rekha Gupta. BJP's Rekha Gupta's term as CM is starting from February 20, 2025.
