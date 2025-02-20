Will new Delhi CM Rekha Gupta stay in 'Sheesh Mahal'? Her quick response (WATCH)

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday said she would not stay in the official CM residence, often referred to by the BJP as "Sheesh Mahal".

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday said she would not stay in the official CM residence, often referred to by the BJP as "Sheesh Mahal". "Anyone who has been corrupt will have to account for every rupee," she said. When asked by a reporter whether she would stay in Sheesh Mahal, Gupta dismissed the idea, responding with a firm, "Nahi, nahi."

The BJP refers to former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's former official residence at 6 Flagstaff Road as "Sheesh Mahal".

Outlining her priorities, Rekha Gupta said that she will fulfill all the promises made. She stated, "It is a miracle, a new inspiration, a new chapter in the lives of sisters. If Rekha can work as the Chief Minister of the state today, then I think there are paths for every sister; they have to walk their path."

She said, "We have to fulfill the promises we have made to Delhi." Regarding starting investigations into corruption cases, she said, "Whoever has committed corruption will have to account for every single rupee."

Additionally, she said that issues like women's safety, unemployment, and other electoral promises would be addressed through detailed planning.

Rekha Gupta on Thursday took oath as Delhi Chief Minister in a grand ceremony at Ramlila Maidan. Lt Governor VK Saxena administered her oath of office. Gupta, a three-time councillor from Shalimar Bagh, will lead the party’s government in the capital, marking the BJP’s return to power in Delhi after 27 years. She will be the fourth woman to hold the top post after Sushma Swaraj (BJP), Sheila Dikshit (Congress) and Atishi (AAP).

The cabinet includes Pravesh Verma (Jaat), Manjinder Sirsa (Sikh), Ashish Sood (Punjabi), Pankaj Kumar Singh (Purvanchali), Ravinder Singh Indraj (Dalit) and Kapil Mishra (Purvanchali and Brahmin).

