Champions Trophy, IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma trolled after dropping Axar Patel's hat-trick ball catch (WATCH)

Axar Patel was on the verge of a hat-trick until Rohit Sharma dropped a catch at slip in the Champions Trophy 2025 match against Bangladesh in Dubai.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma made a complete mess of spinner Axar Patel’s hat-trick opportunity during the Men in Blue’s opening match of the Champions Trophy 2025 against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday, February 20.

In the ninth over of India’s bowling, Axar Patel was brought into the attack and made an early impact by picking wickets of Tanzid Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim on two consecutive deliveries. Patel was on the brink of achieving a hat-trick of wickets. Sensing the opportunity, Rohit Sharma decided to bring three fielders, including himself, with two positioned at slip, anticipating a possible edge from Bangladesh batter.

Jaker Ali was looking to block the ball off Axar Patel’s delivery, but the thick outside that went towards the first slip. Rohit Sharma almost got hold of the ball, but he dropped it, leaving the teammates shocked. Team India skipper was himself disappointed as hit the ground three to four times. The video of the same went viral on social media.

After Rohit Sharma denied a hat-trick opportunity for Axar Patel due to his big blunder, he was trolled by the netizens for his fielding effort, expressing frustration and disappointment over the missed chance.

Meanwhile, India skipper Rohit Sharma lost the toss and was put to bowl first by Bangladesh. Despite the reports of Ravindra Jadeja unlikely to be in India's playing XI in their opening match of Champions Trophy 2025 campaign, the all-rounder was included in the team. Harshit Rana received a nod over Arshdeep Singh in the playing XI. Team India went with two pacers, a spinner, a seam-bowling all-rounder and two spin bowling all-rounders as their combination for their opening match of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Indian bowlers triggered an early collapse in Bangladesh’s batting

India are currently on top after triggering an early collapse in Bangladesh’s batting. Bangladesh lost two early wickets in Soumya Sarkar and Najmul Hossain Shanto and they were reduced to 2/2 in 1.4 overs.

Thereafter, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Tanzid Hasan were looking to revive Bangladesh’s batting until the latter was dismissed for 5 at 26/3. Bangladesh were further reduced to 35/5 after Tanzid Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim’s dismissals, thanks to Axar Patel’s bowling brilliance.

Thereafter, Towhid Hridoy was joined by Jaker Ali at the crease to carry on the innings Ali escaped from becoming Axar Patel’s third consecutive victim after Rohit Sharma dropped a straightforward catch at slip, denying left-arm spinner a well-deserved hat-trick.

Hridoy and Jaker steadied Bangladesh’s innings after an early collapse and the pair took the side past 100-run mark in the 29th over.

