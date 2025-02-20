Uttar Pradesh tables Rs 8.08 lakh crore Budget for 2025-26: AI, infra, and welfare prioritised

The capital expenditure in the budget stands at 20.5 per cent of the total allocation, highlighting the government's emphasis on industrial expansion, transportation, and investment-driven projects.

Uttar Pradesh tables Rs 8.08 lakh crore Budget for 2025-26: AI, infra, and welfare prioritised AJR
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 20, 2025, 1:08 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna presented the state's Rs8,08,736 crore budget for the Financial Year 2025-26 on Thursday, marking a 9.8 per cent increase from the previous fiscal. The budget prioritizes infrastructure development, technology, education, healthcare, and social welfare, aiming to accelerate economic growth and improve public services across the state.

The capital expenditure in the budget stands at 20.5 per cent of the total allocation, highlighting the government's emphasis on industrial expansion, transportation, and investment-driven projects.

Among sectoral allocations, 22 per cent has been earmarked for infrastructure, 13 per cent for education, 11 per cent for agriculture and allied services, 6 per cent for medical and health sectors, and 4 per cent for social security programs.

Additionally, a special provision has been made to equip the Legislative Assembly with modern IT systems, reinforcing the government's focus on digital governance.

A key highlight of the budget is the establishment of an "Artificial Intelligence City" to position Uttar Pradesh as a leading hub for AI-based innovations and technology-driven enterprises. To further support this, the government has proposed the creation of a Technology Research Translation Park in Cybersecurity.

In the education sector, a significant push has been made to integrate technology into learning. Plans are in place to establish ICT labs and smart classrooms in primary and higher secondary schools across the state.

Additionally, government polytechnics will be upgraded with smart classrooms and fully digital libraries, ensuring students have access to modern learning tools. Furthermore, a Centre of Excellence has been proposed to promote Artificial Intelligence and emerging technologies.

The budget also emphasizes urban development, with 58 urban local bodies at district headquarters set to be transformed into model smart urban bodies through the convergence of various schemes. A total allocation of Rs145 crore has been made for this initiative, with Rs2.50 crore assigned to each urban body. Moreover, the government plans to establish and renovate Science City, Science Parks, and Planetariums, fostering a culture of scientific curiosity and innovation among students and researchers.

Uttar Pradesh's budget also includes a range of social welfare measures aimed at improving the quality of life for its citizens. The Uttar Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board has announced a new scheme to establish labor hubs at district headquarters, equipped with canteens, drinking water facilities, bathing areas, and toilets to improve living conditions for workers.

To encourage higher education among women, the government has introduced a new scheme to provide scooters to meritorious female students, ensuring ease of mobility and greater access to educational institutions.

The Uttar Pradesh government has also focused on strengthening forensic and medical infrastructure. Six new forensic science laboratories are being set up in Ayodhya, Basti, Banda, Azamgarh, Mirzapur, and Saharanpur, enhancing the state's forensic capabilities to improve criminal investigations and law enforcement. In the healthcare sector, the government has proposed an allocated Rs27 crore for the establishment of an autonomous medical college in Ballia and Rs25 crore for a similar institution in Balrampur.

These investments are expected to increase medical seats, improve healthcare access, and strengthen Uttar Pradesh's medical education system.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Indian market valuation near long-term average; FPI outflows likely to ease: Report AJR

Indian market valuation near long-term average; FPI outflows likely to ease: Report

Bengaluru remains tech hub of choice: Priyank Kharge on Google's 'Ananta' office AJR

Bengaluru remains tech hub of choice: Priyank Kharge on Google's 'Ananta' office

Why Dubai is top choice for entrepreneurs: Business growth, licenses & opportunities AJR

Why Dubai is top choice for entrepreneurs: Business growth, licenses & opportunities

Indian stock markets dip as global trade tensions weigh on investor sentiment AJR

Indian markets dip as global trade tensions weigh on investor sentiment

India gears up to become global aerospace powerhouse with expanding fleets: Report AJR

India gears up to become global aerospace powerhouse with expanding fleets: Report

Recent Stories

Rekha Gupta: Know 10 Interesting Facts about Chief Minister of Delhi RBA

Rekha Gupta: Know 10 Interesting Facts about Chief Minister of Delhi

Is Parvesh Verma Delhi's new Deputy CM or just Cabinet Minister? Oath-ceremony sparks confusion ddr

Is Parvesh Verma Delhi's new Deputy CM or just Cabinet Minister? Oath-ceremony sparks confusion (WATCH)

On CCTV, woman drags terrified 8-yr-old boy out of lift, assaults him after he objects to dog's entry (WATCH) shk

On CCTV, woman drags terrified 8-yr-old boy out of lift, assaults him after he objects to dog's entry (WATCH)

iPhone 16e vs iPhone SE 3: What sets them apart? 5 crucial upgrades you should know gcw

iPhone 16e vs iPhone SE 3: What sets them apart? 5 crucial upgrades you should know

Good news for Dune fans: Timothee Chalamet-Zendaya's film 3rd instalment shoot to begin THIS summer RBA

Good news for Dune fans: Timothee Chalamet-Zendaya's film 3rd instalment shoot to begin THIS summer

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | Abu Dhabi's Dh4,000 Littering Fines: Are You Breaking the Law?

Gulf Pulse | Abu Dhabi's Dh4,000 Littering Fines: Are You Breaking the Law?

Video Icon
PM Modi Attends Rekha Gupta’s Oath Ceremony at Ramlila Maidan

PM Modi Attends Rekha Gupta’s Oath Ceremony at Ramlila Maidan

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal Pays TRIBUTE to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad Fort! #Chhaava

Vicky Kaushal Pays TRIBUTE to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad Fort! #Chhaava

Video Icon
Kapoor Family Shines at Aadar Jain's MEHENDI! Kareena and Neetu Kapoor Join Celebration | Watch

Kapoor Family Shines at Aadar Jain's MEHENDI! Kareena and Neetu Kapoor Join Celebration | Watch

Video Icon
'A Dictator Without Elections': Trump Lashes Out at Ukrainian President | WATCH

'A Dictator Without Elections': Trump Lashes Out at Ukrainian President | WATCH

Video Icon