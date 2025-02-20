Vijender Gupta likely to take over as Delhi Speaker, Mohan Singh Bisht as Deputy; Reports

BJP leader Vijender Gupta is likely to be appointed as the Speaker of the Delhi Assembly, while Mohan Singh Bisht is expected to become the Deputy Speaker, according to sources.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 20, 2025, 10:57 AM IST

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vijender Gupta is likely to be appointed as Speaker of the Delhi Assembly while Mohan Singh Bisht is likely to be the deputy speaker, according to sources. 

Vijender Gupta, who was the Leader of the Opposition in the assembly, is the MLA of Rohini. He won the assembly constituency with a margin of more than 37 thousand votes, beating Aam Aadmi Party’s Pradeep Mittal. Gupta has been the president of Delhi BJP too, along with a Delhi Development Authority member, and a former chairman of MCD’s standing committee. 

Meanwhile, BJP’s Mohan Singh Bisht won with a margin of more than 17 thousand votes, beating out AAP’s Adeel Ahmad Khan. Bisht has been a five time MLA from Karawal Nagar assembly constituency. This is his sixth time, winning the Mustafabad constituency. He has consistently won the assembly elections since 1998 whenever he contested. He only lost once in 2015 to BJP’s Kapil Mishra. 

Meanwhile, BJP’s Shalimar Bagh MLA Rekha Gupta will be taking oath as Delhi’s Chief Minister today. Gupta has has served as general secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha in Delhi and as a member of its national executive committee. In these roles, she initiated numerous campaigns for the welfare of marginalized communities and women.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday the CM designate said, "It is a miracle, it is a new motivation and a new chapter. If I can be the CM, this means ways are open for all the women... Anyone who has been corrupt will have to give an account of each and every rupee."

Along with Rekha Gupta, six other ministers, including Parvesh Sahib Singh (Deputy CM), Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh, will take the oath.

She will be the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi, succeeding AAP’s Atishi. The National Capital has had women Chief Ministers from the BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party. 

BJP is forming a government in the national capital after 27 years. BJP won 48 seats out of 70 seats, while Aam Aadmi Party could win only 22 seats in the assembly polls held earlier this month. Congress could not open its account in the third successive election.

